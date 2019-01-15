Mark Little FAT SHAMES Gemma Collins after shock Dancing On Ice exit

Mark Little has fat shamed Gemma Collins. Picture: Getty

By Emma Gritt

The former Neighbours star made an unkind comment about Gemma's size when he was interviewed after being voted off the show.

Neighbours star Mark Little has taken a cruel swipe at Dancing On Ice rival Gemma Collins - just days after being booted from the show.

The comedian, 59, was the first celebrity to be kicked off the ITV programme after a skate off with cricketer Ryan Sidebottom.

And today he made harsh comments about former competitor Gemma, quipping that she "must have been massive" when she started training for DOI after she claimed she burnt 1,000 calories a day while training.

Read more: Megan Barton-Hanson attacks Vanessa Bauer in feud over Wes

Gemma and her professional partner Matt Evers. Picture: Getty

Speaking on Build Series LDN, he said: "Gemma Collins is scary.

"I didn't know her before the show, but she must've been very, very big.

"So she's slimmed down? Has she?"

We are live on Build with the first evictee from Dancing on Ice, Mark Little. He will be telling us all about his short... Posted by BUILD Series LDN on Monday, 14 January 2019

Mark then went on to slam her "diva" behaviour, adding: "Yes, that's all she did. She's a diva demander.

"These young people, they live online. She was constantly walking around streaming her life."

Yesterday Holly Willoughby also slammed Gemma's diva behaviour after it emerged that she had left the DOI studios fifteen minutes before the end of the show.

But it wasn't only the GC in Mark's sights, he also slated the judges, including Mr. Nasty Jason Gardiner.

He said: "I don't think the judges took my age into account. I had 20 years on all of the other young men there, forty Years on Wes!

"I had to work through the Pantomine in Grimsby. That was really tough doing those two jobs together.

"None of these things did the judges take into consideration.

"I never met Jason Gardner, I was only ever savaged by the man.

"He's like the pantomine baddie, that's his function. It's an entertainment show.

"I thought he was a little harsh on me at times, especially that first dance. If Torville and Dean had done the balero in denim, I don't think they would have got perfect scores."