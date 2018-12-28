Dancing on Ice 2019 Ryan Sidebottom - wife, age, cricket career and height

Ryan Sidebottom strikes a pose at the Dancing On Ice 2019 series launch. Picture: Getty

The cricket ace is hoping to skate all the way to victory in Dancing on Ice 2019 with pro partner Brandee Malto.

Ryan Sidebottom has been confirmed as one of the celebrity contestants for Dancing on Ice 2019.

The sportsman is best known for representing his country on the international cricket arena but now he is hoping to skate his way to victory...

Who is Ryan Sidebottom?

Ryan Jay Sidebottom is a 40-year-old former cricketer, born in January 1978.

During his cricket career, Ryan represented England on an international level as well as playing regionally for both Nottinghamshire and Yorkshire.

With a towering height of 6ft4in, Ryan's impressive stats include notching up more than 1,000 wickets before retiring in September 2017. He also became the only person in the last 15 years to win 5 county championships.

In September 2018, Ryan told The Sun how his retirement made him sink into a 'deep, dark hole' as he battled anxiety following his career change.

Ryan shares two children with his wife Kate.

Ryan with pro partner Brandee Malto will participate in Dancing on Ice 2019. Picture: Getty

Ryan with wife Kate. Picture: Getty

What has Ryan Sidebottom said about Dancing on Ice?

Confirming his role on the show, Ryan announced: "I'm just going to enjoy the ride, I don't take myself too seriously."

Despite experiencing a fall during training sessions, Ryan mostly seems confident of his chances on the ice thanks to the tutoring from pro partner Brandee Malto.

Sharing a picture of the American pro, Ryan gushed about their partnership and dubbed them 'the dream team'.

He put: "Blessed to have this little smiley star @JustBrandee as my partner. Been a brilliant three days of skating with lot of laughter and hard work."