Dancing on Ice 2019 - Brandee Malto dance experience and celebrity partners

28 December 2018, 17:10 | Updated: 28 December 2018, 17:14

Brandee Malto with Ryan Sidebottom at the Dancing On Ice 2019 series launch
Brandee Malto with Ryan Sidebottom at the Dancing On Ice 2019 series launch. Picture: Getty

Brandee, 37, has previously toured internationally as a skater for Disney on Ice.

Brandee Malto will return to Dancing on Ice 2019 as one of the professional skaters.

The American pro will be partnered with sportsman Ryan Sidebottom to help him skate all the way to victory...

Who is Brandee Malto?

Brandee Malto is a 37-year-old ice skater with over 10 years of professional experience.

Hailing from sun-kissed California, Brandee has toured Internationally as a skater for various Dancing on Ice productions.

Who has Brandee been partnered with for Dancing on Ice?

Brandee was partnered with Coronation Street actor Antony Cotton for her Dancing on Ice debut in 2018.

The pair made it to week six, landing in seventh position.

2019 sees Brandee return to the competition to work with sportsman Ryan Sidebottom.

The cricket star seems confident of his chances on the ice thanks to the tutoring from pro partner Brandee.

Sharing a picture of the American pro, Ryan gushed about their partnership and dubbed them 'the dream team'.

He put: "Blessed to have this little smiley star @JustBrandee as my partner. Been a brilliant three days of skating with lot of laughter and hard work."

Brandee was partnered with soap star Antony Cotton for the 2018 series
Brandee was partnered with soap star Antony Cotton for the 2018 series. Picture: Getty

