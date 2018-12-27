Dancing on Ice 2019 Saara Aalto - X Factor journey, songs and nationality

Saara Aalto at the Dancing On Ice 2019 series launch. Picture: Getty

The 31-year-old is hoping to be crowned the winner of Dancing on Ice 2019 after making it to the final of The X Factor in 2016.

Saara Aalto has been confirmed as one of the celebrity contestants for Dancing on Ice 2019.

The singer-songwriter is best known for her time on The X Factor and representing her home country on Eurovision. Here's all you need to know about the star that is hoping to skate her way to victory...

Who is Saara Aalto?

Saara Aalto is a 31-year-old singer-songwriter from Finland who first shot to fame on The X Factor.

Despite wowing the judges in her auditions, Saara wasn't picked to advance to the live finals until Nicole Scherzinger chose her as a wildcard act.

Mentored by industry legend Sharon Osborne, Saara shot all the way to the final where she ultimately lost out to Matt Terry.

Saara is hoping to win Dancing on Ice 2019 after coming second on X Factor. Picture: iTV

What has Saara done since The X Factor?

Before The X Factor, Saara provided singing vocals for the role of Elsa in Disney's animated phenomenon, Frozen. She claims to be able to sing Let It Go in 16 different languages.

In 2016 she became the most-googled person in her home country of Finland so producers of Finland's own version of The X Factor gave her a judging role the following year.

In 2018, Saara represente Finland at the Eurovision Song Contest where she came in 25th position with her track, Monsters.

She has since released her debut international album and toured the UK with pop legends Steps on their Summer Of Steps tour.

Is Saara Aalto engaged?

2016 really was a busy year for Saara as while she was competing on The X Factor she called off a nine-year relationship with Finnish singer Teemu Roivainen and began dating a female fan, Meri Sopanen.

They got engaged in August that year but Saara proposed once more in 2017 when same-sex marriage was legalised in their home country of Finland.

It's not yet known when the ceremony will take place.

What has Saara Aalto said about Dancing on Ice 2019?

Saara is aiming to reach the top of the competition on Dancing on Ice 2019 with the help of pro partner Hamish Gaman.

Sharing a snap on Instagram, she recently told followers: "Skating is the hardest sport I can imagine and it's absolutely insane trying to learn that in two months.

"This is all about letting go of perfectionism and just doing my best and enjoying the ride."