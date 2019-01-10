Gemma Collins and Arg: TOWIE star and Dancing On Ice contestant’s romance with James Argent revealed from splits to engagement rumours and starting a family

TOWIE’s James Argent has been supporting his girlfriend Gemma Collins on Dancing On Ice, but how much do we know about their relationship?

Gemma Collins and James Argent first met on hit reality show The Only Way Is Essex in 2011.

Since then, the Dancing On Ice contestant and Lydia Bright’s ex boyfriend have had a turbulent on-off romance, splitting several times.

However, Gemma and Arg are now back together and appear happier than ever, openly speaking about their plans to marry and start a family.

From meeting to splitting, reuniting and planning a family together, here’s a timeline of Gemma and Arg’s relationship:

2011: Gemma and Arg meet

James Argent was part of the original series of TOWIE, which first aired in 2010.

It wasn’t until 2011 when Gemma joined the cast that the pair first met.

For sometime the couple’s relationship was friendly as Arg was on-and-off with long term girlfriend Lydia Bright.

2012: ‘You’re never going to get this candy’

In 2012, following his split from Lydia, Arg’s relationship with Gemma became romantic.

The pair dated on-and-off for sometime before the romance ended.

Later in 2012, when the TOWIE gang took off to Marbella, Gemma gifted fans the most iconic line from the TV series when she confronted Arg about comments he had made about her.

Revealing her curves in a swimsuit, Gemma told Arg: “You’re never going to get this candy” – lucky for us, that didn’t stick.

2015: Arg and Lydia get back together

In 2015 Arg and ex Lydia reunited but finally called time on their relationship in 2016.

During this time Gemma dated Rami, who made a number of cameos on TOWIE in 2013.

2017: Arg declares his love for Gemma

In 2017 it appeared Arg had finally realised his feelings for the blonde beauty and declared his love for her in the Christmas special of TOWIE.

He told Gemma: “You treat me with such respect, you’re kind to me and you make me laugh so much.”

The pair shared a kiss in the episode, but nothing appeared to have come of the romantic moment.

2018: Gemma goes on Celebs Go Dating

Gemma looked to be moving on from Arg in 2018 when she appeared on Celebs Go Dating.

After her many turbulent dates on the show, Gemma looked to be smitten with final match Laurence Hearn.

2018: Gemma and Arg back together and talking marriage and babies

Gemma’s romance with Laurence did not stand the test of time as she later went public with Arg – again.

The pair finally made things official and have been together ever since.

Although not engaged, James is planning on proposing to Gemma this year.

Talking to OK! magazine last year about proposal plans, Arg said: “I’ve got a few ideas up my sleeve! I can’t tell you when but I’m definitely asking Gemma to be my wife next year.”

The couple have also spoken about possibly tying the knot in Essex, Brighton, Italy or Spain.

Speaking of becoming a mother, Gemma said: “Over the years I’ve felt a lot of pressure to have children but I’ve realised now how silly that was."

She added: “I probably won’t have a baby until I’m at least 40, but I’m okay with that. I think I’ll be a better mum now that I’m a bit older because I have more life experience.”