Dancing On Ice curse revealed: From Samia Ghadie, Jennifer Metcalfe and Sylvain Longchambon to Brianne Delcourt and Matt Lapinskas

The Dancing On Ice curse has taken form over the many series . Picture: PA/ Instagram @samia_longchambon

By Alice Dear

Like Strictly Come Dancing, ITV’s Dancing On Ice has found a “relationship curse” attached to it following several splits during the filming of the ice skating show.

Dancing On Ice recently returned to our screens with the eleventh series starring Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby as hosts.

Participating in the hit skating show this year is Gemma Collins, Wes Nelson and Melody Thornton, among other celebrities taking to the ice.

While Strictly Come Dancing is best known for it’s “relationship curse”, Dancing On Ice has also gained a reputation of it’s own over the years for couples splitting during the series.

From Samia Ghadie, Jennifer Metcalfe and Sylvain Longchambon to Brianne Delcourt and Matt Lapinskas, take a look:

Brianne Delcourt and Sam Attwater dated after meeting on Dancing On Ice . Picture: PA

Brianne Delcourt, Danny Young, Sam Attwater and Matt Lapinskas

Professional skater Brianne Delcourt met Coronation Street actor Danny Young during Dancing On Ice, while they were competing with different partners on the show.

The couple went on to date for just under a year before splitting before the following series of Dancing On Ice started filming.

Brianne then went on to enjoy a short romance with EastEnders’ actor Sam Attwater, who the dancer was partnered with on the ice in 2011.

Read more: Dancing On Ice faces 'fix' claims following James Jordan's huge score

In 2014, Brianne was partnered with EastEnders actor Matt Lapinskas for the eighth series of Dancing On Ice.

Matt was in a relationship with fellow soap actor Shona McGarty when he signed up for the show, but ended their relationship before starting to date Brianne.

At the time, Matt was adamant there was no cross-over in the two romances.

Matt Lapinskas was in a relationship with fellow actor Shona McGarty before signing up for Dancing On Ice. Picture: PA

Samia, Sylvain Longchambon and Jennifer Metcalfe

Professional Dancing On Ice star Sylvain Longchambon met Hollyoaks actress Jennifer Metcalfe during the 2011 series of the show when they were partnered together.

During the 2012 series, Sylvain was partnered with soap actress Samia Ghadie.

Jennifer and Sylvain dated for around a year until the Christmas of 2012, when the pair split.

Read more: Everything you need to know about Dancing On Ice's Sylvain Longchambon from wife to family

Speculation the split was down to a romance brewing between Samia and Sylvain behind the scenes of Dancing On Ice circled following the news of the separation.

After months of rumours the Dancing On Ice curse had hit the couple, Samia and Sylvain finally went public with their romance by appearing on the cover of OK! magazine.

Sylvain Longchambon and Jennifer Metcalfe met on Dancing On Ice in 2011. Picture: PA

In the revealing interview, the couple were keen to tell the public they had not had affairs behind Jennifer or Will Thorp – Samia’s ex boyfriend’s – backs.

Samia told the magazine: “People thought we had been having an affair behind her back that I had stolen her man, and it absolutely wasn't true.”

She added: “I just wanted to scream out that we've not done anything wrong. We have not cheated. We have not stolen anybody from anyone else.”

Read more: Didi Conn, 67, reveals the real reason she signed up for Dancing On Ice

Speaking of Sylvain’s split from Jennifer over the Christmas period, Samia said: “What should Sylvain have done? Should he have stayed with Jennifer even if he wasn't happy?”

Samia and Sylvain are now happily married and have since welcomed a son, while Jennifer has since gone on to welcome a son, Daye, with her partner Greg Lake.

Sylvain Longchambon and Samia are now married. Picture: PA

Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies

The Dancing On Ice curse can also take over when the show takes up too much of the stars’ time.

For example, in 2018, Love Island’s Kem Cetinay signed up for Dancing On Ice after leaving the dating show with girlfriend Amber Davies.

Although the couple put to bed any “curse” speculation before the series started, the pair ended their relationship a few weeks later.

At the time, the couple put the split down to their “schedules” making it “difficult”.

Amber further explained during a TV interview on Lorraince: “It did fizzle out because we were so busy. But we're still really good friends."

Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies. Picture: PA

Jake Quickenden and Danielle Fogarty. Picture: PA

Jake Quickenden and Danielle Fogarty

X factor star Jake signed up to Dancing On Ice in 2018, and even went on to win the show with dance partner Vanessa Bauer.

At the time Jake was engaged to Carl Fogarty’s daughter, blonde beauty Danielle.

However, just weeks after winning the show, the couple split and have since never revealed the reasons why.

Many people have speculated the Dancing On Ice “curse” is down to the split.