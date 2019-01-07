Dancing on Ice accused of ’fix’ allegations over James Jordan’s high scores

James Jordan surprised everyone on Dancing on Ice . Picture: ITV

Dancing on Ice viewers claims James Jordan's Strictly Come Dancing background gives him an advantage.

James Jordan has riled some Dancing on Ice viewers after he received a mark of 30.5 from the judges following the ice-skating competition’s return to ITV on Sunday night.

Fans took to Twitter to accuse the show of being a ‘fix’, with many believing James’ background as a professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing gave him an unfair advantage over the other contestants.

One furious fan wrote: "Absolute fix! James Jordan is a pro dancer for ffs all he had to do is learn to skate & he’s got a high score. You know whose won this already!!!! #dancingonice".

James Jordan was amazed with his score on the first show. Picture: ITV

Another tweeted: "James Jordan should never have been on this.... he’s already a professional dancer.... #fix #dancingonice."

Despite the criticism, James was miles ahead of his competition with his high score, and even managed to snag an eight from Mr.Nasty Jason Gardiner.



Jason gushed: "Finally we have hope! James and Alexandra, that was absolutely beautiful. It was debonair, suave and sophisticated. There is transference from your dance background into your skating once you've mastered the skating."



Ashley Banjo added: "I can't believe I'm watching this on week one. Yes you have certain advantages that you take from week one, but that's a different story on ice."



Meanwhile, Jayne Torvill was left in awe, telling James: "That has to be one of the best performances we've ever seen in show one, James."



Elsewhere, six celebrities took to the ice on tonight's launch show including TOWIE star and diva Gemma Collins who partnered up with Matt Evers for a sassy routine to Crazy in Love by Beyonce and Jay-Z.