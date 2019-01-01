Who is Mark Little? Dancing On Ice 2019 contestant’s age, Neighbours career and details revealed

Mark Little stars in this year's Dancing on Ice. Picture: ITV

The soap star will be teaming up with Canadian pro skater Brianne Delcourt

Former Neighbours star Mark Little is one of the contestants taking part in Dancing on Ice 2019.

The Brisbane-born actor played Joe Mangel in the hit Australian TV show and has been confirmed to star in this year’s ice skating competition.

The 59-year-old will be paired with Canadian pro skater Brianne Delcourt, who previously dated EastEnders actor Matt Lapinskas after they were partnered on the show in 2013.

Aussie star Mark made his first appearance as Joe in 1988, playing the loveable rogue until 1991. He then moved to the UK to begin presenting, taking over from Chris Evans on The Big Breakfast and becoming a regular panellist on The Wright Stuff.

Speaking about his latest career move, he revealed that although he feels nervous he believes people should embrace new challenges whatever their age and experience.

"I'm not a youngster," he laughed. "But it's not about age, it's about poise!

"I think it's a real shame that we don't do more of it – dancing – because it's a good social... it's really good for the soul. Everybody can dance. Bad dancing is still dancing!"

Mark added: "There'll be performance anxiety, but it's the reason I love this job – this fear factor of going out and performing and doing a good job with all of the work we've done and trying to make it as easy and gorgeous as possible.

"It's going to be really exciting. And really nerve-wracking."

Want to find out more? You can follow Mark Little on Instagram @themarklittle to keep an eye on his routines and backstage snaps.