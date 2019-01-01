Dancing On Ice 2019 Brianne Delcourt: Baby and boyfriend revealed

Torvill & Dean's Dancing On Ice: The Final Tour - Photocall. Picture: Getty

The Canadian pro skater is partnered up with Australian actor Mark Little

Brianne Delcourt will return to Dancing on Ice 2019 as one of the professional skaters.

The Canadian champion, who began skating when she was just two years old, will be paired up with ex Neighbours actor Mark Little for the eleventh series of the hit show.

The 37-year-old previously dated EastEnders star Matt Lapinskas after they were partnered on the show in 2013, but the two split following accusations he had cheated on her with two other women.

She revealed on social media that she was pregnant and engaged in 2016 and has since given birth to a little girl named Gracie Isabella, but remains tight-lipped about the identity of her two-year-old daughter’s father. It’s also not clear whether or not she ever got married.

Celebrating Gracie’s birthday in 2017, she wrote: “You are 1 year old today! Born November 5th, 2016 @3:54am & my heart has never been so full of love and happiness.

“Our journey has been the most incredible venture I've ever been privileged to experience.

“I don't want everyone on social media to know everything that's so wonderful and amazing about you because that's between US but if anything were to ever happen to me, I want you to see how much I love you and how much the world loves you!

“You are BY FAR the best thing that has ever come into my life.”

Dancing On Ice - Photocall. Picture: Getty

Brianne has also been linked to Coronation Street’s Danny Young and EastEnders actor Sam Attwater, both of whom she met on Dancing on Ice.