Gemma Collins shows off weight loss in LA as she works out in tiny crop top

23 May 2019, 14:44

Gemma Collins has been working on her fitness in LA
Gemma Collins has been working on her fitness in LA. Picture: Instagram/Charlie King
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Gemma Collins is taking LA by storm, and working on her figure at the same time.

TOWIE original, Celebrity Big Brother and Dancing On Ice star Gemma Collins is currently in LA and feeling motivated.

The blonde bombshell, who recently split from TOWIE co-star Arg, has been joined in LA by her friend and personal trainer Charlie King, who is helping the star get into shape.

In recent footage posted from their trip, Gemma showed off her amazing weight loss as she hiked in LA in a crop top and leggings.

Posting a video reaching the top of hill, Gemma wrote to her followers: “If your waking up UNMOTIVATED today I hope this HELPS ...... if I can you can. #keeppushingyourself #motivation #achieve #believe.”

Gemma Collins looked confident and motivated as she hiked in the Hollywood hills
Gemma Collins looked confident and motivated as she hiked in the Hollywood hills. Picture: Instagram/Gemma Collins

Charlie also captured a moment from the body-confident star’s hike, writing on his Instagram: “Making it all the way to the top! Smashing our daily hikes !! One step at a time fitness progress is being made !!!”

Other reality TV stars have shown their support for Gemma and her progress, with Danielle Armstrong commenting on the post: “Go on girl. Looking fabulous have the best time in LA baby.”

Gemma’s Dancing On Ice parter Matt Evers also showed his support, commenting: “Proud of you!”

During Gemma’s trip to LA, the beauty is said to have attracted the attention of a director and producer at the premiere for Godzilla: King of the Monsters.

The TOWIE star showed off her incredible weight loss
The TOWIE star showed off her incredible weight loss. Picture: Instagram/Gemma Collins

A source told The Sun: "At the premiere some guy who is a director and producer from the industry was hitting on her.

"Her energy for Americans is very infectious, they love her confidence. The guy went straight over to Gemma and was pretty mesmerised by her.”

However, they added: “But Gemma just saw it as friendly banter and refused to acknowledge the man was flirting with her. She didn't seem to mind though."

