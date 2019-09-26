Gemma Collins flaunts slender new figure at controversial Skinny Jab launch party

26 September 2019, 17:24

Gemma is looking much slimmer
Gemma is looking much slimmer. Picture: PA/BACKGRID
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

The blonde bombshell is shedding the pounds and showed off her figure in a statement two-piece suit.

Gemma Collins is looking better than ever as she wore a statement suit to a glamorous launch party for Skinny Jab.

The 38-year-old TV star has been open about her weight loss journey and has admitted to following a vegan diet as well as upping her exercise.

READ MORE: Gemma Collins spends £650 a night at the Ritz as she can't be bothered to go home

Gemma, who also goes by the GC, wore a stunning glitter bronze suit from Forever Unique to the Skinny Jab launch party, a weight loss injection company she has admitted to using and working with.

The £250 course of injections are slightly controversial but Gemma backs the company and has been promoting them, citing the jabs are a source of her weight loss.

Since taking part in Dancing on Ice this January, Gemma has lost around three stone and is continuing to shed the pounds.

Gemma looked amazing on the red carpet
Gemma looked amazing on the red carpet. Picture: Backgrid

Earlier this month she was pictured doing yoga in a field of flowers and she's admitted to having a bit of an indulgent summer so needs to get back into her weight loss.

She claims to have had a summer of "indulging in fantastic food" and is back on the jabs.

In a post on her Instagram, Gemma wrote: "All these fabulous holidays over the summer have meant I’ve been indulging in fantastic food, from all over the world! I mean, Greek food tastes better in Mykonos, right?

"But now it's time to rein all the excesses in and get healthy again and @skinnyjab are going to help me do just that!"

Back in August, the TOWIE star praised the weight loss jabs claiming they helped curb her appetite after she started using them in June.

She credited the pricey slimming jabs for her three stone weight loss, which she gained one stone back of during her recent holiday.

