James Argent 'embarrassed' after ex Gemma Collins calls 999 over fears he had overdosed

James has broken his silence after the emergency services were called to his new home. Picture: Getty / Instagram

The reality star assures fans he's "perfectly fine" after his on/off girlfriend phones the police over concerns for his welfare.

James Argent has spoken out after his on/off girlfriend Gemma Collins reportedly called 999 over concerns for his welfare.

The former TOWIE star, 31, who struggles with depression and has previously been in rehab, revealed the emergency services arrived at his home following a phone call from his former partner of six years on Thursday.

The singer allegedly failed to answer a string of texts and calls from Gemma, 38, James's parents and his close pals, which led to his ex calling the police.

James Argent breaks his silence after Gemma Collins allegedly calls the police to his Essex home. Picture: Getty

Explaining the situation that caused officers to visit his Essex home, Arg told the Sun on Sunday: "I wasn’t speaking to a certain person so I didn’t reply.

"They became concerned and called the police and ambulance. They turned up and checked on me. They came up to my room to make sure I was fine."

He also told the paper his mum and dad were checking up on him when "this person" allegedly dialled 999 for a second time.

Reports suggest an ambulance arrived at Arg's home around 4pm and they had a "quick chat on the doorstep".

Gemma Collins and James Argent have been dating on and off for over six years. Picture: Getty

The telly star added: "I wasn’t speaking to this person for a reason and they were worried about my safety because I wasn’t answering the phone.

"I was perfectly fine, we all had a chat and carried on the day with my parents, we were just hanging up pictures.

"The police and paramedics were only here for about 10 minutes. I’m slightly embarrassed really. I apologise for any wasted police time as I was absolutely fine."

The Metropolitan Police commented on the incident, saying: "Police were called at 13.11hrs to a residential address following concerns for the welfare of male occupant. Officers attended with LAS. The male, in his 30s, was spoken to. He was left in the company of family.

"Officers were called at 16.21hrs to the same address, again due to concerns for the same male’s welfare. The male declined assistance."

Heart.co.uk has reached out to James's reps for comment.