James Argent feared he would die after hitting 24 stone

20 August 2019, 07:14 | Updated: 20 August 2019, 07:15

Arg has opened up about his health concerns
Arg has opened up about his health concerns. Picture: Getty

The former TOWIE star has opened up about his health fears and desperation to slim down

James 'Arg' Argent has revealed that he feared he would die after hitting 24 stone in weight.

The former The Only Way Is Essex star, 31, who is attempting to swim the channel to Channel 4 show Sink or Swim, has said that his swim to France might be the thing that could save his life.

READ MORE: Gemma Collins looks unrecognisable in throwback pictures as she encourages people to be body confident and free

He said, according to The Sun: “I’ve had check-ups. My heart’s OK, I have no signs of diabetes and my cholesterol is not too high.

“But I was weighed and I was the biggest I’d ever been — around 24 stone. I could become ill or die. The swim is an opportunity to sort my life out.”

Arg with girlfriend Gemma Collins
Arg with girlfriend Gemma Collins. Picture: Getty

He added: “One of my favourite films is Sexy Beast with Ray Winstone. My dream is to swim the Channel in a pair of Sexy Beast Speedos.

Read more: Lydia Bright announces pregnancy... days after ex Arg tweets he's had bad news

“I need to lose about eight stone or more. I’ve got a long way to go even after I swim the Channel. But it’s just a perfect way to kick-start my healthy weight loss.

“I get a bit of stick on social media for my size. You try to be thick-skinned but it does affect you.”

Arg recently showed off his apparent weight loss from his training on Instagram, writing: “Some of us could not even swim a few meters when we first started but due to hard work & dedication we have gone from the swimming pool to the lake & now to sea swimming!

“We have lost people along the way but we are still a team through to the bitter end of this mammoth challenge!

“I’m losing weight & training twice a day to hopefully pass the assessment in order to take part! I’m giving it 110%.”

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

Ben Unwin has tragically passed away

Ben Unwin dead: Home and Away star who played Jesse McGregor passes away aged 41

TV & Movies

Seann Walsh poked fun at Neil and Katya's split at his comedy show

Seann Walsh makes cruel jibes at Katya and Neil Jones' break-up at stand-up gig
Jake Wood has shared a sweet photo of his daughter

EastEnders’ Jake Wood stuns fans with rare photo of aspiring model daughter Amber, 14

TV & Movies

Strictly Katya Jones and Seann Walsh

Strictly Come Dancing curse: What is it and the celebrities who have been hit by the dreaded curse

TV & Movies

The Rock and his long-term girlfriend Lauren have finally married

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson marries girlfriend of 12 years Laura Hashian in stunning Hawaii wedding

Trending on Heart

People are being warned over the new scam which could see fraudsters steal your money

Public warned over scam where fraudsters imitate your friends and family’s voices

Lifestyle

Curtis and his brother AJ have landed a new job on Lorraine

Curtis Pritchard lands new presenting job on Lorraine alongside brother AJ

TV & Movies

Nadia said her relationship with her sister Julia was 'volatile'

Loose Women's Nadia Sawalha breaks down as she opens up about former husband's suicide

TV & Movies

Josie Gibson was open Loose Women speaking about being a single mum

Emotional Josie Gibson opens up on struggles of being a single mum

TV & Movies

Kerry Katona has hit back at her followers

Kerry Katona hits back after she’s slammed for sharing underwear photo with daughter Heidi, 12