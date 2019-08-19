Lydia Bright announces pregnancy... days after ex Arg tweets he's had bad news

19 August 2019, 07:31 | Updated: 19 August 2019, 07:36

Lydia Bright is pregnant
Lydia Bright is pregnant. Picture: Getty/Twitter

Ex-TOWIE star Lydia Bright has announced she's pregnant with her first baby

Lydia Bright has announced she's pregnant with her first baby... just days after James Argent tweeted that he's had 'bad news'.

Taking to Instagram, Lydia wrote: "Surprise! Yes, I’m having a baby 👶🏼 ... I’m so excited. For the full story pick up a copy of @hellomag which is out on sale tomorrow with the full shoot and interview."

Read more: James Argent continues to show off incredible weight loss as he trains to swim the English Channel

She also added: "It's been so hard keeping this a secret. I’ve done so much travelling, I've done all my partying holidays, I'm where I want to be in terms of my life, financially and career-wise. It just feels like the right time for it all to happen for me.” 

However, Lydia also revealed she and her boyfriend Lee Cronin - who is the father of her baby - have split.

She continued “It's not the ideal situation [to have split from Lee]. I waited quite a long time to try for a baby, waited until I thought it was perfect. I've always wanted the fairytale. And it's obviously not worked out exactly how I wanted. 

Read more: Gemma Collins is unrecognisable in throwback swimsuit photos as she urges fans to be 'body confident and free'

"I'm not closing the door on it completely, but I feel like I just keep getting knocked back. I can't beg somebody to be with me, and I can't beg somebody to love me."

This comes just days after Arg tweeted that he'd received some 'bad news' alongside a video of Jessie J to Twitter.

He wrote: "I got some bad news this week that really upset me, I can’t tell you how happy this made me & really cheered me up! What a special surprise, The wonderful @jessiej introducing me on stage for my gig in @olivias_la_cala Thank you @elliottwright Absolutely amazing".

Read more: Gemma Collins' fears for latest batch of Love island stars

Arg and Lydia were together for seven years on and off between 2008 and 2015. Arg is now dating Gemma Collins.

