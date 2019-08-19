Lydia Bright announces pregnancy... days after ex Arg tweets he's had bad news

Lydia Bright is pregnant. Picture: Getty/Twitter

Ex-TOWIE star Lydia Bright has announced she's pregnant with her first baby

Lydia Bright has announced she's pregnant with her first baby... just days after James Argent tweeted that he's had 'bad news'.

Taking to Instagram, Lydia wrote: "Surprise! Yes, I’m having a baby 👶🏼 ... I’m so excited. For the full story pick up a copy of @hellomag which is out on sale tomorrow with the full shoot and interview."

She also added: "It's been so hard keeping this a secret. I’ve done so much travelling, I've done all my partying holidays, I'm where I want to be in terms of my life, financially and career-wise. It just feels like the right time for it all to happen for me.”

However, Lydia also revealed she and her boyfriend Lee Cronin - who is the father of her baby - have split.

She continued “It's not the ideal situation [to have split from Lee]. I waited quite a long time to try for a baby, waited until I thought it was perfect. I've always wanted the fairytale. And it's obviously not worked out exactly how I wanted.

"I'm not closing the door on it completely, but I feel like I just keep getting knocked back. I can't beg somebody to be with me, and I can't beg somebody to love me."

This comes just days after Arg tweeted that he'd received some 'bad news' alongside a video of Jessie J to Twitter.

I got some bad news this week that really upset me, I can’t tell you how happy this made me & really cheered me up! What a special surprise, The wonderful @jessiej introducing me on stage for my gig in @olivias_la_cala 🇪🇸Thank you @elliottwright_ Absolutely amazing ❤️ pic.twitter.com/H9Sle1u61U — James Argent (@RealJamesArgent) August 16, 2019

He wrote: "I got some bad news this week that really upset me, I can’t tell you how happy this made me & really cheered me up! What a special surprise, The wonderful @jessiej introducing me on stage for my gig in @olivias_la_cala Thank you @elliottwright Absolutely amazing".

Arg and Lydia were together for seven years on and off between 2008 and 2015. Arg is now dating Gemma Collins.