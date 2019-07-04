Gemma Collins' fears for latest batch of Love island stars

Gemma Collins told Heart that she worries for the Love Islanders. Picture: Getty / ITV

By Laura Kramer

EXCLUSIVE: The GC worries that the youngsters are being made to do games which are mentally tough on them, and they aren't prepared.

Gemma Collins worries the latest batch of Love Island stars aren't equipped to deal with reality TV - or the the mentally tough games producers expect from them.

Speaking at the launch of Heart Dance, the 38-year-old explained that she doesn't think the games the young singletons play are good for their mental health.

She said: "I"m only watching Love Island for Tommy Fury, I'm a big fan of his brother.

"To be honest I'm not really in to Love Island. I do watch the show, and I love it.

Gemma Collins spoke to Heart about her concerns for Love Island's contestants. Picture: Getty

"But some of the games that are set up for them to do... I feel it can be a little bit tough on them and I worry abut them.

"I've been in the reality realm myself and I'm one of the lucky ones that can cope with it."

Earlier this year Gemma was the star contestant on ITV reality show Dancing On Ice, having found fame on The Only Way Is Essex, and appearing on I'm A Celeb, Celebrity Masterchef, The Crystal Maze and Celebrity Big Brother.

Sadly she has been the victim of trolling due to her appearance, but she told Heart that despite recently dropping several dress sizes, she won't tolerate people treating her differently.

She said: "No one will ever treat me differently. At the end of the day, accept me as I am or turn the other way. I'm not interested.

"We are all different shapes and sizes. Defining someone through their shape and size - and this goes for slimmer girls too - no one should be judged.

"I am such a believer in everyone expressing themselves.

"Be who you want to be. Radiate positive thoughts and good energy, and everything will come to you.

"I get so many messages, and people high-five me in the street. I am so grateful. I thank the universe every day for the position I'm in."

Gemma, who is an on-off relationship with fellow Towie alumni James Argent, added that it's her mindset - and the daily gratitude she offers to the universe - that has got her where she is today.

She said: "I work on a different vibration.

"I'm an Aquarian, but I am very very in to a higher vibration. I'm in to the universe.

"And I have a different thought process to most people. If everyone thought like me they could achieve and be who they want to be.

"I radiate on a higher vibration, spiritually, yeah."