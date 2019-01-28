Gemma Collins suffers 'horror fall' live on Dancing On Ice

The reality star lost her balance and skidded face first across the ice. Picture: ITV

WATCH: The Towie star face planted and skidded across the ice moments before the end of her routine on last night's show.

Dancing On Ice fans watched on in horror as Gemma Collins took a tumble on last night's show.

The 37-year-old face planted on to the ice towards the end of her Celine Dion-themed routine - but got up and carried on with a huge smile on her face.

By the time it came to the judges' comments, she was unable to hold back tears any longer, and sobbed in to her partner Matt Ever's shoulder.

However, despite the painful - and embarrassing - incident, Gemma went on to score her highest score of the series so far - and will be back to skate again next week.

Head judges Christopher Dean and Jane Torvill told the clothing designer that her routine showed that she had "worked hard and improved" since last week's lacklustre performance.

And even her icy nemesis Jason Gardiner was forced to give her credit.

Last week the pair locked horns over Gemma's belief that he had been "selling stories" on her to the national press - with Jason, 47, reportedly planning to sue her, but there was no mention of the feud.

She may have had a slip, but @missgemcollins and @TheMattEvers just got their highest score to date 🙌 #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/pJ6tXTSKmy — Dancing On Ice (@dancingonice) January 27, 2019

He said: "When you come in and apply yourself, and when you drop The GC you improve and you did."

Gemma also told fans that her parents had "had a go" at her, and threatened to write her out of their will unless she stopped with the aggro on the ITV show.

She said: "I got upset with Jason because he went personal.

"I'm going through pain this week, but I know I've caused most of it by being The GC.

Gemma is partnered with Matt Evers (pictured December 2018). Picture: Getty

"I've always been a bit of a joke but my mum and dad have had a go at me.

"I'm about to be written out of the will.

"I'm not going to let my mum down. I need to let my feet do the talking instead of my mouth. I ain't giving up."

After the fall, Gemma's concerned boyfriend Arg revealed he was scared she had knocked her teeth out on the ice.

He said: "When I saw her fall like that face first I honestly thought she might be unconscious or lost some teeth!

"The way she got up & carried on was AMAZING!!! ❤️ You worked so hard this week GC & have done us so proud! You’ve improved so much."

Later the couple told fans that they were eating curry and drinking brandy... with Gemma's banged-up knees covered with bags of ice.