Gemma Collins was the first Dancing On Ice 2019 contestant to take a tumble during her performance, but who else has hit the ice hard during their time on the ITV show? Here's a look back at some of the biggest falls and fails...

Gemma Collins fall during week 4 of the competition Gemma Collins took a tumble during as she skated to Celine Dion with her partner Matt Evers during week 4 of the 2019 series of Dancing On Ice. The 37-year-old reality star lost her footing right at the end of the routine but despite the fall received her highest score she'd had so far in the competition from the judges.

When Todd Carty couldn't find the breaks and skated off set Back in 2014 during a skating performance to Help! by The Beatles Eastenders actor got into his skating so much that he couldn't stop! He ended up skating off set leaving his partner Susie Lipanova alone on the ice before he skating back onto the rink to rejoin her. The 55-year-old actor made it through to the fifth round of the competition and competed in a special All Stars series of the show in 2014.

When Jorgie Porter cut partner Matt Evers' head with her skates Poor Dancing On Ice professional Matt Evers crops up twice in our list of the biggest DOI disasters. Back in 2014 in a total freak accident Hollyoaks actress Jorgie Porter cut his head with her ice skate whilst raising her leg during a lift. He quickly put her down and skated off the ice to get patched up leaving the 31-year-old shaken up.

When Keith Chegwin cracked a rib during rehearsals Sadly, Cheggers didn't even make it to week one of the competition after falling and breaking three ribs during rehearsals for the show back in 2012. But that didn't stop the late TV legend returning to the ice the following year for series eight of the show alongside professional partner Olga Sharutenko.