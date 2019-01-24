Dancing On Ice’s Jason Gardiner ‘threatens legal action against Gemma Collins’ following live row

Gemma Collins was left angry during Dancing On Ice. Picture: ITV

By Alice Dear

Dancing On Ice’s Jason Gardiner is taking legal action after Gemma Collins accused the judge of “selling stories on her” during the live show, The Sun have reported.

Dancing On Ice contestant Gemma Collins and judge Jason Gardiner were locked in a tense argument on the hit ITV skating show last weekend.

Following the TOWIE star’s dance, during judge feedback, Gemma ranted at Jason: “Maybe if you didn’t sell stories on me I wouldn’t have been so upset this week. So take that”, before calling him “boring”.

Now, Jason is reportedly taking legal action against Gemma.

According to The Sun, an insider said: “Jason has made Gemma aware that he intends to sue her. He’s livid.

Jason Gardiner is reportedly taking legal action against Gemma Collins. Picture: ITV

“He insists that all he did was give an interview to The Sun, where he was asked about lots of things, including Gemma.”

They added: “She’s very stressed about the idea of being sued and she wants the situation to die down so she can focus on her skating.”

Heart have gone to Gemma and Jason’s representatives for comment.

The live fallout happened during Gemma’s second performance on the ice, which she skated to Diamonds Are A Girl’s Best Friend.

Gemma Collins and Jason Gardiner went head-to-head . Picture: ITV

This comes after an interview Jason did with The Sun the pervious week in which he branded Gemma “lazy”.

He said: “I can always see who’s lazy. Gemma is lazy. She doesn’t look like her heart is in it at all.

“I do despair — at the state of our society today and also the entertainment industry.”