James Argent ‘sacked from Towie after testing positive for cocaine’

11 May 2019, 15:49

James 'Arg' Argent is off TOWIE.
James 'Arg' Argent is off TOWIE. Picture: Getty

The TOWIE star is reported to have failed a drug test and will no longer be on the ITV reality show.

Argent, 31, has struggled with drugs in the past and has previously spent time in rehab facilities.

"It’s a shame but James’ problems flared up again, and he failed a routine test," a source told The Sun.

"As a result Lime Pictures aren’t working with him, and it has sparked more concerns among his friends who fear he isn’t looking after himself.

Argent at the Sellebrity Football Charity Match on 7 April.
Argent at the Sellebrity Football Charity Match on 7 April. Picture: Getty

"His weight has rocketed recently which he says he plans to tackle, but getting back involved with drugs is even worse. It’s a dangerous path he is going down.”

Argent with Gemma Collins earlier this year.
Argent with Gemma Collins earlier this year. Picture: Getty

A TOWIE spokesperson declined to comment on drug testing but confirmed "there are no current plans to film with James on TOWIE or Gemma’s forthcoming series." 

Argent has been in an on-again, off-again relationship with TOWIE co-star Gemma Collins, and appeared in her solo reality show 'Diva España', which is expanding into a full series.

Read more: James Argent apologises for fat-shaming Gemma Collins.

Argent discussed his health and weight issues earlier in the week on ITV's 'This Morning' where Dr Ranj Singh broke the news that the reality star needs to lose 10 stone. Despite the harsh message he told Instagram followers it made him feel better.

"It’s time I finally addressed it, It’s time I owned it & it’s time I do something about it," he posted.

