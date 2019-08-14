James Argent continues to show off incredible weight loss as he trains to swim the English Channel
14 August 2019, 13:40
Former TOWIE star James Argent has struggled with his weight for years now, but is now shedding the pounds as he trains for a huge challenge.
Back in May 2019, James Argent appeared on This Morning were he vowed to take control of his weight.
Now, Gemma Collins’ on-off boyfriend is making progress with his goals, showing off his tremendous weight loss on his Insatgram page.
James – commonly known as Arg – is currently training with Simon Webb and Wes Nelson to swim the English Channel for charity.
Sharing a snap in swimming shorts on his Instagram page, Arg wrote: “Some of us could not even swim a few meters when we first started but due to hard work & dedication we have gone from the swimming pool to the lake & now to sea swimming!
“We have lost people along the way but we are still a team through to the bitter end of this mammoth challenge!
“I’m losing weight & training twice a day to hopefully pass the assessment in order to take part! I’m giving it 110%.”
The former TOWIE star’s weight loss is very noticeable, and fans have been quick to compliment Arg for his hard work.
One person commented on the picture: “Good for you and well done on weight loss you should be proud!!”
Another added: “Wow looking amazing Arg with the determination you have lost so much weight.”