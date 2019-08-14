James Argent continues to show off incredible weight loss as he trains to swim the English Channel

14 August 2019, 13:40

Arg has been training hard for the challenge, and shedding the pounds in the meantime
Arg has been training hard for the challenge, and shedding the pounds in the meantime. Picture: Instagram/Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Former TOWIE star James Argent has struggled with his weight for years now, but is now shedding the pounds as he trains for a huge challenge.

Back in May 2019, James Argent appeared on This Morning were he vowed to take control of his weight.

Now, Gemma Collins’ on-off boyfriend is making progress with his goals, showing off his tremendous weight loss on his Insatgram page.

READ MORE: Gemma Collins looks unrecognisable in throwback pictures as she encourages people to be body confident and free

James – commonly known as Arg – is currently training with Simon Webb and Wes Nelson to swim the English Channel for charity.

Arg has been training with Simon Webb and Wes Nelson
Arg has been training with Simon Webb and Wes Nelson. Picture: Instagram/James Argent

Sharing a snap in swimming shorts on his Instagram page, Arg wrote: “Some of us could not even swim a few meters when we first started but due to hard work & dedication we have gone from the swimming pool to the lake & now to sea swimming!

“We have lost people along the way but we are still a team through to the bitter end of this mammoth challenge!

“I’m losing weight & training twice a day to hopefully pass the assessment in order to take part! I’m giving it 110%.”

James Argent vowed to loose weight earlier this year
James Argent vowed to loose weight earlier this year. Picture: Getty

The former TOWIE star’s weight loss is very noticeable, and fans have been quick to compliment Arg for his hard work.

One person commented on the picture: “Good for you and well done on weight loss you should be proud!!”

Another added: “Wow looking amazing Arg with the determination you have lost so much weight.”

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

Gemma mentioned on the show that three of her family members had heart attacks last week

Heartache for Gemma Collins and Arg as she reveals THREE of their family members had heart attacks last week
Kerry Katona hits back at trolls who criticised photos of her daughter, 5, wearing a full face of makeup

Kerry Katona hits back at trolls who criticised photos of her daughter, 5, wearing a full face of makeup
The singer has turned down the role of Eric in the live-action remake

Harry Styles turns down Prince Eric role in The Little Mermaid live action remake - and fans are devastated

TV & Movies

Jade Goody and Jack Tweed

Jack Tweed hasn't found love again as 'no-one compares' to Jade Goody
Wayne is reportedly having counselling to help him kick the booze

Wayne Rooney 'quits booze to save marriage to Coleen'

Trending on Heart

The socks will be super handy for any night out

These socks with a cushioned sole are the newest must-have for a girls night out

Fashion

Her incredible pad has given us a case of the green eyed monster

Inside Love Island finalist Molly-Mae Hague's lavish Manchester apartment

TV & Movies

Louisa Lytonn has shared some photos of her home

Inside EastEnders actress Louisa Lytton's chic home with unusual mezzanine bedroom

TV & Movies

13 Reasons Why Cast - Season 3

Clay gets arrested in new 13 Reasons Why trailer - so did he kill Bryce Walker?

TV & Movies

Helen has let slip a huge spoiler about her character Gail Platt

Coronation Street’s Gail Platt WILL return to the soap as actress Helen Worth lets slip major spoiler

TV & Movies

In the UK, nine out of ten teenagers now use social media

New study reveals the scary effects social media is having on teenagers

Lifestyle