James Argent continues to show off incredible weight loss as he trains to swim the English Channel

Arg has been training hard for the challenge, and shedding the pounds in the meantime. Picture: Instagram/Getty

By Alice Dear

Former TOWIE star James Argent has struggled with his weight for years now, but is now shedding the pounds as he trains for a huge challenge.

Back in May 2019, James Argent appeared on This Morning were he vowed to take control of his weight.

Now, Gemma Collins’ on-off boyfriend is making progress with his goals, showing off his tremendous weight loss on his Insatgram page.

James – commonly known as Arg – is currently training with Simon Webb and Wes Nelson to swim the English Channel for charity.

Arg has been training with Simon Webb and Wes Nelson. Picture: Instagram/James Argent

Sharing a snap in swimming shorts on his Instagram page, Arg wrote: “Some of us could not even swim a few meters when we first started but due to hard work & dedication we have gone from the swimming pool to the lake & now to sea swimming!

“We have lost people along the way but we are still a team through to the bitter end of this mammoth challenge!

“I’m losing weight & training twice a day to hopefully pass the assessment in order to take part! I’m giving it 110%.”

James Argent vowed to loose weight earlier this year. Picture: Getty

The former TOWIE star’s weight loss is very noticeable, and fans have been quick to compliment Arg for his hard work.

One person commented on the picture: “Good for you and well done on weight loss you should be proud!!”

Another added: “Wow looking amazing Arg with the determination you have lost so much weight.”