James 'Arg' Argent branded ‘nasty’ by Celebrity Coach Trip viewers after he furiously lashes out at Brendan

Fans were not happy with Arg on Coach Trip. Picture: E4

James Argent has been slammed by Celebrity Coach Trip fans after he launched into a furious rant at tour guide Brendan.

Celebrity Coach Trip is currently giving us tonnes of laughs as the likes of Vicky Pattinson and Georgia Steel travel around Europe on a bus.

But former TOWIE star James Argent caused a social media storm this week when he shouted at much-loved tour guide Brendan during a fiery row.

Tensions have been rising between the pair as 31-year-old James - who is on the trip with Essex co-star James 'Diags' Bennewith - continues to arrive late to the coach.

And things hit an all time high when the group were asked what their favourite Sugarbabes song is in honour of new passenger Amella Berrabah.

Brendan was horrified by Arg's outburst. Picture: E4

Arg was quick to say his favourite one was Overload, and Brendan jokingly asked if it was also Diags' choice because ‘he does all the talking.’

The TOWIE star then shouted back: “You asked me my favourite Sugababes song so I'm f*****g telling you what my favourite Sugababes song is.

“Maybe I have got a different one to Diags.”

Not stopping there, he added: “You like the sound of your own voice too much mate, slow yourself down.”

After Brendan gave him a stern talking to, Arg later explained his outburst to the camera adding: “He got proper loud and rude in front of everyone, he proper mugged me off in front of my pals.”

And the rest of the passengers were shocked by Arg’s behaviour, as Steps singer Ian 'H' Watkins, 43, said: “I saw a different side to Arg. It almost was verging on nasty.”

Agreeing with him, fans were quick to share their opinions on Twitter, with one writing: “Who the hell does vile arg think he is, you should never disrespect our brendan like that he’s a national treasure #redcardarg #lovebrendan #coachtrip”.

Another said: “He was disrespectful being late and holding up the whole coach then being so rude to Brendan. I wanted an instant red card.”

A third tweeted: “Why are they giving Arg air time?? He’s so rude and lazy and thinks he’s more important than he really is.”

