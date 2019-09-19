James 'Arg' Argent is unrecognisable as he shows off slim frame following impressive weight loss

Arg sported a chic black outfit earlier this week and looked a lot slimmer. Picture: Instagram/Getty

The former TOWIE star has lost a lot of weight recently after training to swim the English channel.

James Argent has debuted his much slimmer frame as he headed out for a pal's birthday in central London earlier this week.

The 31-year-old TV personality has recently been training to swim the English Channel, and has lost a LOT of weight in the process.

James, pictured earlier this year was sporting a much fuller frame. Picture: PA

James, who is famously dating fellow reality TV star, Gemma Collins, has opened up about his weight loss on social media, as well as on the Sink or Swim documentary and Good Morning Britain.

And on Tuesday night the star headed out in a chic all-black outfit paired with a classy Gucci clutch to attend Chris Eubank Jr's birthday.

The party was held at the chic West End club Tramp, and friends of the birthday boy enjoyed a swanky sit-down meal along with plenty of drinks.

Arg pictured with friend Chris Eubank Jr. at his birthday. Picture: Getty

Other guests in attendance included Love Island's Montana Brown and surgery-obsessed Katie Price.

However, the GC was nowhere to be seen and James was pictured leaving the bash all alone.

His appearance comes not long after he shared a hilarious video of himself swimming the channel in the WRONG DIRECTION.

He posted a video on Instagram to his whopping 700k followers which showed him heading in the wrong direction but with absolutely no clue, and the clip had his fans in stitches.

One commented: ""Only #Arg could swim in the wrong direction."

And another joined in saying: "'Arg you're going the wrong way!' - f**ks sake, would be him wouldn't it."

Arg piled on the pounds over the past few years, gaining a whopping 10st in only 24 months, but is absolutely determined to lose the weight.

The gruelling training for his long swim has clearly made a difference as the star is already looking healthier.