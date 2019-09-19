James 'Arg' Argent is unrecognisable as he shows off slim frame following impressive weight loss

19 September 2019, 16:50 | Updated: 19 September 2019, 17:04

Arg sported a chic black outfit earlier this week and looked a lot slimmer
Arg sported a chic black outfit earlier this week and looked a lot slimmer. Picture: Instagram/Getty

The former TOWIE star has lost a lot of weight recently after training to swim the English channel.

James Argent has debuted his much slimmer frame as he headed out for a pal's birthday in central London earlier this week.

The 31-year-old TV personality has recently been training to swim the English Channel, and has lost a LOT of weight in the process.

READ MORE: Gemma Collins blames Arg's weight gain for 'ruining their sex life'

James, pictured earlier this year was sporting a much fuller frame
James, pictured earlier this year was sporting a much fuller frame. Picture: PA

James, who is famously dating fellow reality TV star, Gemma Collins, has opened up about his weight loss on social media, as well as on the Sink or Swim documentary and Good Morning Britain.

And on Tuesday night the star headed out in a chic all-black outfit paired with a classy Gucci clutch to attend Chris Eubank Jr's birthday.

The party was held at the chic West End club Tramp, and friends of the birthday boy enjoyed a swanky sit-down meal along with plenty of drinks.

Arg pictured with friend Chris Eubank Jr. at his birthday
Arg pictured with friend Chris Eubank Jr. at his birthday. Picture: Getty

Other guests in attendance included Love Island's Montana Brown and surgery-obsessed Katie Price.

However, the GC was nowhere to be seen and James was pictured leaving the bash all alone.

His appearance comes not long after he shared a hilarious video of himself swimming the channel in the WRONG DIRECTION.

He posted a video on Instagram to his whopping 700k followers which showed him heading in the wrong direction but with absolutely no clue, and the clip had his fans in stitches.

One commented: ""Only #Arg could swim in the wrong direction."

And another joined in saying: "'Arg you're going the wrong way!' - f**ks sake, would be him wouldn't it."

Arg piled on the pounds over the past few years, gaining a whopping 10st in only 24 months, but is absolutely determined to lose the weight.

The gruelling training for his long swim has clearly made a difference as the star is already looking healthier.

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

Lauren was criticised by her followers for sharing selfies on the sad day.

Lauren Goodger BLASTED by fans for posting social media videos of her nan's FUNERAL
Mark Ronson came out as sapiosexual during his time on Good Morning Britain

What is sapiosexual, what has Mark Ronson said about it and who is his is girlfriend?
Holly looked chic in this simple outfit

Where is Holly Willoughby's outfit from today? Where to buy This Morning host's navy stripe midi skirt
The presenting duo have got their sights set on getting Piers Morgan eating bugs and facing heights on the show

Ant and Dec say they're willing to pay Piers Morgan’s fee to get him on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!
Stacey Solomon shared the handy mum hack with her Instagram followers.

Stacey Solomon shocks fans with clever 'new mum hack' that makes going to the toilet SO MUCH easier

Trending on Heart

Here's why you shouldn't swat the creepy crawlies in your home.

Why you shouldn’t kill a spider if you see one in your house

Lifestyle

The first episode of Strictly is right around the corner

Strictly Come Dancing 2019: Couples' first dances and songs revealed

TV & Movies

The Faires sisters' glamorous mum is on the hunt for love

Sam and Billie Faiers make mum Suzanne, 50, a dating profile after she jokes she 'wants sex'

TV & Movies

Ola and James have recently revealed that she is pregnant with their first child

Ola and James Jordan open up about their IVF struggles and that she 'couldn't tell him' she was pregnant

TV & Movies

Claire Skinner opened up about her relationship with Hugh

Outnumbered’s Claire Skinner breaks silence on relationship with co-star Hugh Dennis after two years together

TV & Movies

The popular TV drama is now available at the touch of a button

Every single episode of Waterloo Road is now available on BBC iPlayer

TV & Movies