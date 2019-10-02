James Argent defies critics as he poses topless in the gym and vows to have 'the biggest comeback of 2020'

James Argent has revealed he's getting back to the gym. Picture: Instagram/PA Images

By Naomi Bartram

James Argent says he's returning to the gym after announcing big fame comeback.

James Argent has revealed he’s determined to get back into shape next year in a defiant new Instagram post.

In the photo, the 31-year-old can be seen grinning while wearing goggles, a red swimming cap and a towel wrapped around his waist.

Former TOWIE star James went on to share his fitness goals with his followers, admitting he was inspired to get back in shape after appearing on Sink or Swim for Stand Up To Cancer.

Arg has piled on the pounds over the past few years, gaining a whopping 10st in only 24 months, but is absolutely determined to lose the weight.

He wrote in the caption: “I’m going to have the biggest comeback of 2020!!! After a few years of absence I’m now officially a member of @davidlloydchigwellofficial.

“My 1st swim since attempting the epic challenge of the #EnglishChannel Its good to be back!”

The post soon racked up more than 28,000 likes, as fans rushed to send their support.

"Go on James..you will smash this comeback," said one person.

Another wrote: "Its never too late arg ..... good for you! Xx.”

James has been losing weight since last year. Picture: PA Images

Famous pal Vicky Pattison also replied: “GO ON SON,” while Paddy McGuinnes added: “Get stuck in pal. 👍🏼”

This comes after Arg - who recently split from ex Gemma Collins - attempted to swim the English Channel to raise money for Stand Up To Cancer as part of Channel 4’s Sink or Swim.

Despite the weeks of training along with other celebrities such as Wes Nelson and Alex Brooker, the final swim was cancelled because of the choppy conditions.

During the show Arg opened up on fears about his heart after his dad suffered heart problems.

He told the doctor: "I am very worried about my heart because of how unfit I am and my dad has had heart problems recently.

“Literally only a week or two ago he had a pacemaker fitted."

The doctor added: "You don’t get to 50% body fat by being proactive about your health."