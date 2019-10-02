James Argent defies critics as he poses topless in the gym and vows to have 'the biggest comeback of 2020'

2 October 2019, 16:40 | Updated: 2 October 2019, 16:56

James Argent has revealed he's getting back to the gym
James Argent has revealed he's getting back to the gym. Picture: Instagram/PA Images
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

James Argent says he's returning to the gym after announcing big fame comeback.

James Argent has revealed he’s determined to get back into shape next year in a defiant new Instagram post.

In the photo, the 31-year-old can be seen grinning while wearing goggles, a red swimming cap and a towel wrapped around his waist.

Former TOWIE star James went on to share his fitness goals with his followers, admitting he was inspired to get back in shape after appearing on Sink or Swim for Stand Up To Cancer.

Arg has piled on the pounds over the past few years, gaining a whopping 10st in only 24 months, but is absolutely determined to lose the weight.

He wrote in the caption: “I’m going to have the biggest comeback of 2020!!! After a few years of absence I’m now officially a member of @davidlloydchigwellofficial.

Read More: James 'Arg' Argent is unrecognisable as he shows off slim frame following impressive weight loss

“My 1st swim since attempting the epic challenge of the #EnglishChannel Its good to be back!”

The post soon racked up more than 28,000 likes, as fans rushed to send their support.

"Go on James..you will smash this comeback," said one person.

Read More: James Argent jokes about his body fat after 'failing to swim the Channel' despite dramatic weight loss

Another wrote: "Its never too late arg ..... good for you! Xx.”

James has been losing weight since last year
James has been losing weight since last year. Picture: PA Images

Famous pal Vicky Pattison also replied: “GO ON SON,” while Paddy McGuinnes added: “Get stuck in pal. 👍🏼”

This comes after Arg - who recently split from ex Gemma Collins - attempted to swim the English Channel to raise money for Stand Up To Cancer as part of Channel 4’s Sink or Swim.

Despite the weeks of training along with other celebrities such as Wes Nelson and Alex Brooker, the final swim was cancelled because of the choppy conditions.

During the show Arg opened up on fears about his heart after his dad suffered heart problems.

He told the doctor: "I am very worried about my heart because of how unfit I am and my dad has had heart problems recently.

“Literally only a week or two ago he had a pacemaker fitted."

The doctor added: "You don’t get to 50% body fat by being proactive about your health."

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

Simon Cowell has shown off his weight loss

Simon Cowell shows off new abs on family holiday after impressive 1.5 stone weight loss
Beyoncé's dad Mathew has been diagnosed with breast cancer

Beyoncé's dad Mathew Knowles opens up on breast cancer battle in Good Morning America interview
Gemma Collins has showed off her weight loss on Instagram

Gemma Collins shows off dramatic weight loss and tiny waist in skintight silver dress
Holly's chic dress costs £525

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her £525 printed maxi dress
Jack P Shepherd has revealed his hair transplant

Coronation Street’s Jack P Shepherd shows off results of hair transplant after fearing baldness would jeopardise his career

TV & Movies

Trending on Heart

Ed's raking in the dough

Ed Sheeran paid himself £47k a DAY last year, a whopping £17.1 million in total

Music

Ant and Dec will look into their family history

Ant and Dec discover royal roots in exciting revelation on new TV show

TV & Movies

The Apprentice is back with 16 new contestants hoping to become Lord Sugar's new apprentice

The Apprentice behind the scenes secrets: From filming two winner scenes to the fake receptionist

TV & Movies

The best day to get married next year has been 'revealed'

An astrologer has revealed the best day to get married next year

Weddings

Bernie is set to turn into a serial burglar in Weathefield

Coronation Street spoilers: Bernie set to rob Weatherfield residents in shock new scam

TV & Movies

The episode that sees Ross have a fake tan fail makes people laugh the most

The One With Ross' Tan was voted the best ever episode of Friends by fans

TV & Movies