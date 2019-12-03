Gemma Collins and James Argent accused of 'animal cruelty' after riding camels on Dubai holiday

Gemma Collins and James Argent have been accused of animal abuse. Picture: Instagram/ITV

TOWIE stars Gemma Collins and James Argent have been criticised by their followers.

After getting back together again, Gemma Collins and boyfriend James Argent recently enjoyed a trip to Dubai.

But the Essex stars have now caused a debate on Instagram when they shared a photo of them riding camels in the desert.

In the snap, Gemma, 38, and Arg, 31, can be seen beaming at the camera as they sat on the animals.

Posted on Arg’s social media, the caption reads: "There’s #dubailife & then there’s #dubailife Arg & GC Style!

"We created so many memories & it was one of the most special holidays of my life!"

Fans of the couple were quick to criticise them, with many branding the activity ‘cruel’.

"Poor camels, everyone knows these animals are seriously mistreated!! Can’t believe tourists still ride them!!!,” said one person.

Another penned: “Animal cruelty that,” while a third added: “Thought she was an animal lover? If that was the case then why are they both getting on these poor animals backs? @gemmacollins1 @real_arg 😡😡😡”

And a fourth simply added: “Those poor camels.”

Animal charity ‘PETA’ has been campaigning to stop the tourist industry selling camel rides in countries across the world, saying “camels are intelligent, sensitive animals who suffer when forced to give rides to tourists.”

Gemma has often spoken out about animal cruelty, working on a campaign against real fur back in 2013, and recently telling her fans she's been trying to cut out meat from her diet.

Meanwhile, it’s been a rocky few months for Gemma and Arg after they decided to give their romance one more go.

And appearing on Good Morning Britain, former Dancing On Ice contestant Gemma recently told viewers she was expecting a proposal soon.

When host Piers Morgan asked if the TOWIE couple are still together, she replied: "We are. Last time I spoke to him we were. Last night.

"Everything's good ... It's very much on Piers. James are you up out of bed yet? Christmas is coming."

When Piers, 54, asked if there were any "wedding bells", Gemma said: "I'm waiting aren't I? No (he hasn't proposed)."

Piers addressed Arg down the camera, and said: "James, Christmas is coming, obviously this lady wants you to propose marriage."

Before Gemma added: "I can't wait much longer. It's either soon or I'm out of there."