James Argent responds to Gemma Collins after she begs for proposal on Good Morning Britain

Gemma Collins is eager for boyfriend Arg to put a ring on it. Picture: ITV/PA

By Alice Dear

Gemma Collins revealed she was waiting for boyfriend James Argent to propose, and now the TOWIE star has responded.

Gemma Collins and James ‘Arg’ Argent have been dating on and off for years now, and are currently back on.

The couple, who previously starred in The Only Way Is Essex, have had their fair share of hard times, but it looks like the GC is now ready fora big step in their relationship – marriage.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain with hosts Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid, Gemma, 38, said she was “waiting” for the proposal.

Piers Morgan quizzed Gemma about her relationship with Arg. Picture: ITV

Piers started to quiz the reality star, asking: “Are there any wedding bells?”, the which Gemma responded: “Well, I’m waiting aren’t I?”

While the star – who previously starred in Celebrity Big Brother and I’m A Celebrity – said she wasn’t sure if a proposal would “calm” things between them, she went on to say: “Wakey wakey, get on the phone, a nice pillow rock!”

Piers also encouraged James, telling him through the TV: “Look, James, Christmas is coming. Obviously this lady, she wants you to propose marriage.”

She has to move in with me first! 😅 https://t.co/HRg5tISx7s — James Argent (@RealJamesArgent) November 25, 2019

Following the plea for an engagement ring, Arg replied to the offer on Twitter, writing: “She has to move in with me first!”, revealing that the pair aren’t even living together.

If Arg does pop the question, he’ll be expected to break the bank as Gemma admits she wants a ring as big a Elizabeth Taylor’s famous rock, which was a 33.19-carat diamond.

Arg responded to the message, telling Gemma she has to move in with him first. Picture: PA

The pair confirmed they were back on earlier this month after jetting off to Dubai together.

At the time, a source told The Sun: “Gemma and Arg looked more loved-up than ever in Dubai.

"They have been working hard to talk through their problems."

