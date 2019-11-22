Ruth Langsford left squirming as Eamonn Holmes imitates sex noises during awkward call in

By Alice Dear

This Morning viewers got more than they expected from the show this morning as Eamonn Holmes and a caller imitated some very bizarre sex nosies.

Ruth Langsford was left cringing as Eamonn made howling noises. Picture: ITV

During Friday’s This Morning, starring Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes, the hosts had a call in with mental health expert Emma Kenny to talk about issues with annoying neighbours.

The ITV show were inundated with calls, but spoke to one woman whose story prompted a very awkward situation for viewers – and a red-faced Ruth.

Speaking to the three This Morning stars, the caller, Sally, told them she was having trouble with her neighbours as they were having very loud sex almost every night.

The call in was from a woman called Sally struggling with loud neighbours. Picture: ITV

She told them: “They are making love very noisily, almost every night. I just wondered, what’s the best way to approach them?”

When Ruth asked Sally if she ever responds by banging on the wall, Eamonn replied: “There’s enough banging going on!”

As they were discussing the issue, Sally confessed that the noises the woman makes during their love making “sounds like a wolf”.

Emma Kenny suggested Sally bought a white noise machine. Picture: ITV

Eamonn then continued to imitate the noises, and encouraged Sally to give an example while Ruth was left squirming at the awkward call-in.

Emma Kenny went on to tell Sally: “On a serious note, if noise is completley outside the realms of normal, you can do things like ask the council to come round and record it, and I actually mean that.”

She added: “It does interfere with your sleep so there’s two things you can do.

Eamonn asked the caller to impersonate their love making noises. Picture: ITV

“You can challenge it, have a really awkward but necessary conversation with your neighbour and just say ‘the walls are really thin, is it possible that you could either do it earlier, or keep the noise down?’

“The other thing is you can get white noise things on apps, which might sound like you’re giving in.”

Eamonn ended the conversation by asking: “Does it get worse with the full moon?”, which Emma said she “knew” he was going to say.

