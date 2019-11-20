Woman whose husband transitioned into her wife reveals why she stayed in relationship

Barbara and Jane are still happily married. Picture: ITV

By Alice Dear

This Morning viewers were left “in tears” by Barbara and Jane’s love story.

Barbara thought her husband John was having an affair when she found hot pants, a mini skirt and high heels in their cupboard.

Later, John revealed to his wife that he was transgender, and went on to transition to Jane in 2014.

Barbara and Jane and still married today, and appeared on This Morning to talk about their unique love story.

Jane used to identify as John, and revealed her truth to wife Barbara during a holiday. Picture: ITV

Barbara told host Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield that after finding the suspicious items in their cupboard, which she knew weren’t hers, she addressed the situation with Jane – who identified as John at the time.

The teacher admitted she was relieved by Jane’s admission, saying that it wasn’t “as scary as losing one’s relationship in a marriage”.

Jane expressed her admiration for Barbara, who she said is “the brave one”.

Jane wanted to express to viewers that being transgender isn't a choice, it's who she is. Picture: ITV

Talking about her journey, Jane said that she once tried to tell her mother how she felt, but that she told her “stop it, you can’t be a girl”.

Jane went on to explain: “Trans people have two great fears, fear of rejection by those they love – they’re friends and family – and fear of ridicule and humiliation by other people. That’s why trans people hide.”

She said that when you reveal your true self, as she did when she told Barbara, your life goes from “black and white” to “colour”.

Jane, who used to be the headteacher at a small village primary school, said that she is thankful for Barbara’s reaction and acceptance as many trans people – if they don’t have anyone to talk to about it – have mental breakdowns.

Barbara became suspicious of her husband when she found women's clothes in a cupboard that weren't hers. Picture: ITV.

She was also keen to tell the This Morning viewers that this is “not a lifestyle choice”, and instead who she is and how she was born.

Jane physically transitioned in 2014, and the couple have stayed together ever since, with their friends and community supporting them.

Holly and Phillip were moved by their story. Picture: ITV

This Morning viewers were left emotional by the couple’s powerful love story.

One commented on Twitter: “Beautiful story on @thismorning @hollywills @Schofe... in tears. A beautiful couple. An inspiration for all trans individuals.”

Another added: “Heartwarming story on this morning about a wife who discovered her husband was transgender, yet their love defied gender & they look truly happy. That is exactly what I needed to see today #ThisMorning.”