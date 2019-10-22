Good Morning Britain fans fear that Piers Morgan has been SACKED from the ITV show

The show's host has come under fire recently. Picture: ITV

The controversial co-anchor of the morning show has come under fire recently due to his views on gender, which has caused many to believe his job is on the line.

Good Morning Britain viewers have speculated that Piers Morgan has lost his job as the co-anchor of Good Morning Britain after he's failed to appear on the ITV morning show for two days in a row.

The controversial journalist, 54, wasn't on the show yesterday morning and hasn't appeared yet again today, being replaced by Ben Shephard, 44, instead.

READ MORE: Piers Morgan insults AJ Pritchard and Saffron Barker by asking Strictly duo if they've had sex

Piers and Susanna are missing again today. Picture: ITV

Ben Shepard and Kate Garraway replaced Piers and Susanna. Picture: ITV

Susanna Reid, 48, was also missing from the show, being replaced by Kate Garraway, 52.

While many were expecting to hear Piers' views on the latest Meghan Markle and Prince Harry documentary (which would've undoubtedly been scathing), other were speculating whether or not Morgan has been sacked.

One Tweeted: "Have I missed it? Has Piers been sacked? #gmb." while another added: "Good job replacing Piers Morgan with someone who isn't a baby boomer. Is Piers sacked for good (hopefully)?"

The show's viewers continued: "Looks like public got Piers Morgan fired in the end, at least he completed hatrick of getting fired! Looks like identifying as penguin cost him dearly![sic]"

However, in reality Piers is actually enjoying a sunny holiday in the Hollywood hills with his family, enjoying the half term.

It's expected he will be off the show for two weeks while he suns it up, but viewers are still calling for him to be fired following his transphobic comments and pretending he identified as a penguin.

Others are on Piers' side and say they miss the presenter, with one saying: "If Piers Morgan gets fired I’m never using Social media again."

Another added: "He shouldn’t be fired good on you piers. If he wasn’t on GMB I wouldn’t get up in the morning".

Heart.co.uk reached out to Good Morning Britain but they declined to comment, however, they did state that Piers was on holiday.