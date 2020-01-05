Who is Dancing On Ice star Ben Hanlin's wife and does he have children?

Ben Hanlin is the first magician to take part in Dancing On Ice. Picture: Getty

Ben Hanlin is one of the latest celebrity contestants in this year's Dancing On Ice. Here, we reveal all about his career, age, relationship status and if he has kids.

Who is Ben Hanlin?

Ben Hanlin is a 33-year-old is a British magician and television presenter from Birmingham. He is best known for presenting the ITV2 series Tricked from 2013 to 2016 where he fooled celebrities with his illusions. He also does regular radio presenting for Capital Radio.

Before becoming a full-time magician, Ben worked as a recruitment consultant. Back in 2010, Ben got his lucky break when he started his own YouTube videos based on 'stalking' celebrities such as Michael McIntyre and David Hasselhoff.

His first show, Breaking Magic, aired in 2012 and explored how magicians use science to create jaw-dropping magic tricks.

Ben has made cameos on a number of television shows, which included everything from The Xtra Factor in 2013 to Loose Women, Breaking Magic and even Celebrity Juice. He has also used his talent to take part in documentaries, including When Magic Goes Horribly Wrong, How Magic Changed TV and The Magic Show Story in 2015.

He is said to have replaced Emmerdale’s Kelvin Fletcher after he was pulled in last minute to be a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing.

Ben lives in South East London with his wife Briony, who he married in 2014, and the couple have two young children, a boy named Elvis who was born in September 2017 and a girl named Deliah who was born in June 2019.

How can I follow his progress in the competition?

He has been posting regular updates on his social media channels.

You can follow him on Twitter on: @benhanlin and Instagram on: @benhanlin.

His wife also posts regular messages of support on her Instagram @sarabriony.

