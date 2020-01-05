Who is Ben Hanlin? Dancing On Ice 2020 star's age, career and wife revealed

Ben Hanlin is competing in this year's Dancing On Ice. Picture: PA Images/Instagram

Ben Hanlin's age, career and relationship status revealed as he competes on Dancing On Ice alongside Trisha Goddard and Love Island's Maura Higgins.

Dancing On Ice is back on ITV with celebrities including H from Steps, Love Island's Maura Higgins and Libby Clegg all taking part.

And if there’s one star who can put a magic spell on judges Ashley Banjo, Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean and John Barrowman, it’s Ben Hanlin.

The magician will be trying his best to impress with his skills alongside the likes of Joe Swash and Caprice Bouret. So here’s everything you need to know about him from his wife to his career.

Who is Ben Hanlin?

Ben is 33-years-old and comes from Solihull, Birmingham.

He is said to have replaced Emmerdale’s Kelvin Fletcher after he was pulled in last minute to be a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing.

Back in 2010, Ben got his lucky break when he started his own YouTube videos based on 'stalking' celebrities such as Michael McIntyre and David Hasselhoff.

Since then, he's presented a series on the Discovery Channel called Breaking Magic which explored how magicians use science in their tricks.

He also hosted the ITV2 show, Tricked! between 2013 and 2016 which saw him tricking unsuspecting members of the public with his magic. Celebs including Joe Swash, Peter Andre and Gemma Collins were all victims of his hilarious pranks.

Does Ben Hanlin have a wife?

Yes, Ben married his wife Briony in 2014 and the pair have two children together.

3 years ago today I married the best woman in the world!!!....I think year 4 is going to be a bit different...🐣❤️ Posted by Ben Hanlin on Wednesday, 3 May 2017

What has Ben Hanlin said about Dancing On Ice 2020?

After he was announced for the show, Ben said: “Can I ice skate? Barely. But I did say to the producers ‘if I’m going to do this, can I try to do magic on ice?’ I will try and attempt to put magic into the show if I can.”

Ben will be competing in the ITV reality show alongside Maura Higgins, Kevin Kilbane, Lucrezia Millarini, H from Steps, Lisa George, Perri Kiely, Libby Clegg MBE, Joe Swash, Caprice, Trisha Goddard and Radzi Chinyanganya.