John Barrowman breaks down after Dancing On Ice's first same-sex couple performance by H and Matt Evers

Their performance had everyone feeling emotional as they made TV history, being the fist male-male couple to compete on the show.

Sunday night's Dancing on Ice saw this year's stars take to the rink for the first time, and one performance in particular had new judge John Barrowman broken down in floods of tears.

In a TV first, the ITV show welcomed a male-male couple to compete, with former Steps star H dancing with professional Matt Evers.

The pair danced to Panic! At The Disco's High Hopes and wowed the judges and the audience. Picture: ITV

Their dance had everyone sobbing and on their feet for a standing ovation, and Barrowman, 52, couldn't help but gush over their impressive performance.

43-year-old H, who's real name is Ian Watkins danced to High Hopes by Panic! At The Disco in an all-black outfit, completely matched with partner Matt Evers, also 43.

Scoring an impressive 25 points, the duo received amazing feedback from judges, as well as presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield gushing over their performance.

John was left in floods of tears on Sunday night. Picture: ITV

As soon as the dance was over, H revealed to the judges: "[It was] emotional, because I have wanted this for so long and it means so much to so many people and the world is ready for this."

Matt added: "I just have to say thank you to the network, thank you to ITV and thank you to everybody at home that is accepting of this because this is normal.

"This is absolutely normal."

Holly also gushed about their performance. Picture: ITV

John Barrowman couldn’t hide his emotions, telling the pair: "I am [emotional], that makes me happy on a complete multitude of levels, just because of seeing two men who represent someone who is like me and to skate as well as you did, you’ve done it now, the nerves are out of the way.

"We’ve shown that two men can perform and skate together so now do the tricks. I’m overwhelmed, I am almost speechless, it was just wonderful."

H and Matt were saved by the public vote and will skate again, the pair are likely to do well in the competition if viewers' feedback and the judges' scores are anything to go by.