Dancing on Ice pro Vanessa Bauer fears she's 'broken her face' after slamming face first into wall

10 January 2020, 14:59

The professional was fearing she'd really injured herself
The professional was fearing she'd really injured herself. Picture: Instagram

The professional skater suffered a nasty fall during rehearsals for the live show.

Vanessa Bauer has seriously injured herself after falling over on the ice and flying headfirst into the wall, onto her face.

The Dancing on Ice professional, 23, posted on social media revealing what happened to her during rehearsal and that she feared she'd broken her face.

The star really hurt herself during the show
The star really hurt herself during the show. Picture: Instagram

The star wrote in a post she shared on Instagram: "THAT just happened 😳🚨🤣⁣ I literally thought I broke my face 🤕😭

"It started off so well lol,.. good thing I know how to stop, not 😭😂 ⁣"

It shows a video of the skater gliding across the ice before losing her balance and skidding into the side of the ice rink onto her face - and it looks painful!

The star was wearing some pink leggings and a black sports bra during her training session and shared a series of clips and pics of the ordeal afterwards.

The star took a tumble
The star took a tumble. Picture: Instagram

However, she did seem to see the funny side of the whole incident, stating even though it was "the most embarrassing and painful fall of my career", she found it hilarious that it had been caught on camera and couldn't wait to see the video.

She added "I'm so glad my face is not broken man".

A few of her Dancing on Ice friends commented on the post, concerned for her.

Maura Higgins said: "Omg u ok??" whilst her partner last year, Love Islander Wes Nelson said "Jesusss hope you're ok"

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Linda Robson emotionally opens up about horrific OCD battle as she makes Loose Women return

Linda Robson emotionally opens up about horrific OCD battle as she makes Loose Women return
The monster's identity is still under wraps

Who is The Masked Singer's Monster? Theories and odds on the contestant
Love Island: The Morning After is back for 2020

How to download and listen to the Love Island: The Morning After podcast
Caroline Flack won't be hosting Love Island when it returns this Sunday

Is Caroline Flack returning to Love Island? ITV reveal door is 'open' for presenter
A royal biographer was interrupted by her cat

Hilarious moment royal biographer’s live interview is gatecrashed by her pet Alsatian

Trending on Heart

Severe wind and rain is set to hit the UK

UK weather: More snow to hit Britain after plummeting temperatures and gale force winds

Lifestyle

Olly Murs

Olly Murs breaks down in tears on The Voice over estranged twin brother Ben
You've been storing your bras wrong your entire life

You should never fold your bras in your drawer, lingerie expert reveals

Lifestyle

The popular Christmas special has received a bunch of complaints

Gavin and Stacey receives almost 900 complaints for Christmas special's homophobic slur
Peter Andre has come under fire

Peter Andre wades in to vicious row between grime stars Wiley and Stormzy... and it doesn't end well

Celebrities