Dancing on Ice pro Vanessa Bauer fears she's 'broken her face' after slamming face first into wall

The professional skater suffered a nasty fall during rehearsals for the live show.

Vanessa Bauer has seriously injured herself after falling over on the ice and flying headfirst into the wall, onto her face.

The Dancing on Ice professional, 23, posted on social media revealing what happened to her during rehearsal and that she feared she'd broken her face.

The star wrote in a post she shared on Instagram: "THAT just happened 😳🚨🤣⁣ I literally thought I broke my face 🤕😭

"It started off so well lol,.. good thing I know how to stop, not 😭😂 ⁣"

It shows a video of the skater gliding across the ice before losing her balance and skidding into the side of the ice rink onto her face - and it looks painful!

The star was wearing some pink leggings and a black sports bra during her training session and shared a series of clips and pics of the ordeal afterwards.

However, she did seem to see the funny side of the whole incident, stating even though it was "the most embarrassing and painful fall of my career", she found it hilarious that it had been caught on camera and couldn't wait to see the video.

She added "I'm so glad my face is not broken man".

A few of her Dancing on Ice friends commented on the post, concerned for her.

Maura Higgins said: "Omg u ok??" whilst her partner last year, Love Islander Wes Nelson said "Jesusss hope you're ok"