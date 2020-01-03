Why did Jason Gardiner leave Dancing On Ice? The real reason the judge quit the ITV show

Jason Gardiner revealed on Instagram why he quit Dancing On Ice. Picture: Instagram/PA

John Barrowman has replaced Jason Gardiner on the Dancing On Ice panel but why did he quit? And what’s Jason doing now?

Dancing On Ice 2020 is back and this year, there’s one big difference on the judging panel - there’s no Jason Gardiner.

Replaced by John Barrowman, the original DOI judge announced he had quit the popular ITV show in mid-August 2019 as he revealed it’s time for something new.

John Barrowman confirmed as new Dancing On Ice judge

So where is Jason Gardiner and did he quit or was he fired?

Jason Gardiner revealed it was a pleasure to work alongside these DOI judges. Picture: PA

Here’s everything you need to know on why Jason left DOI and what he’s doing now:

Why did Jason Gardiner quit Dancing On Ice?

Talking directly to his Instagram followers, Jason revealed that after more than 10 years on the show, it was time to leave.

He said: “I know there’s been a lot of speculation about me on Dancing On Ice and I wanted to set the record straight. I’ve been an original judge on show since 2006.

“After all these years I feel its time for me to say goodbye to my judging role and to return to things I’ve put on the back burner. We’ve had a lot of laughs over the years and I’ve loved working with all of you.

Jason Gardiner has revealed his new one-man show. Picture: Jason Gardiner/Instagram

Did Jason quit Dancing On Ice? Or was he fired?

There were plenty of rumours surrounding Jason’s departure from DOI, including the idea ITV bosses wanted to replace him following his feud with Gemma Collins.

However, Jason stepped away from the show of his own accord as he put the record straight in his Instagram video.

What’s Jason Gardiner doing now?

As soon as he announced why he quit Dancing On Ice, Jason also nervously revealed his next big project, In The Closet.

He told Insta fans: “I’m excited and nervous to announce I’m debuting my one-man show in January and February.”