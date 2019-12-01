I'm A Celeb John Barrowman will undergo a procedure after being hospitalised with severe neck pain

An MRI found inflammation on his spine. Picture: John Barrowman/Instagram

Rushing to the hospital on Saturday, the Dr Who star said he had "severe neck pain" and had to make the difficult decision to cancel two shows.

Barrowman took to Instagram Saturday morning to share the news with his fans. "I'm devastated to have to tell you that due to a severe neck injury, which has made it impossible for me to sing & move, I've been rushed to hospital for a diagnosis.



"The doctors have advised me to not perform this weekend while I try and recover, so I've had to make the very difficult decision to cancel my performances at the Bristol Hippodrome on Saturday 30th November and at the SEC Armadillo, Glasgow, on Sunday 1st December."



"I am so disappointed and upset as I was looking forward to seeing you all, I feel I am letting everyone down, but it's simply not possible for me to do the show in my current condition," he wrote in an Instagram post Saturday.

Early Sunday morning he announced he will undergo a procedure for his spine: "I had an MRI and they’ve found the root of the problem which is a C5/6 facet joint injury.

Barrowman had an MRI to figure out why he was having severe neck pain. Picture: John Barrowman/Instagram

"Hopefully a series of intraspinal injections will reduce inflammation and get me back up & running again in time for Monday’s show in Manchester."

In a video early this morning he explains the procedure further, "I have to have some small needles and then some very big ones put in my neck. I will let you know how it goes."

He added, "I can't really move that much. Luckily my brother-in-law is a specialist in this field so I'm in good hands."

He will have a procedure to reduce inflammation. Picture: John Barrowman/Instagram

Barrowman shared several updates for fans who have tickets to his Christmas show. "We have thankfully managed to open the Oxford New Theatre concert (Sat 14th December) for Bristol audience members to transfer to, and we have managed to move the Glasgow date to Tues 3rd December so I really hope you will be able to still see me have A Fabulous Christmas."



