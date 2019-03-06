Gemma Collins QUITS Dancing On Ice final after accusing Jason Gardiner of ‘bullying’ her

Gemma Collins may not be taking part in the Dancing On Ice finals. Picture: ITV

By Alice Dear

Gemma Collins has reportedly pulled out of the final of Dancing On Ice this week, after judge Jason Gardiner compared the TOWIE star to a fridge.

Gemma Collins was set to return to the ice on Dancing On Ice's final on Sunday night along with the other stars from this year’s show.

However, the TOWIE star is now believed to have pulled out after accusing judge Jason Gardiner of bullying her.

A source close to the star told The Sun: “Gemma is devastated, there's only so much she can take and Jason has bullied her for months - she's laughed it off and tried to rise above it but enough is enough - Dancing On Ice bosses should not be allowing it to carry on.

"Everyone was excited to see her return - she had cancelled everything to throw herself into rehearsals to give her fans one last show but Jason has destroyed all of that. He's a bully."

Gemma Collins branded Jason a "bully" after his interview on This Morning. Picture: ITV

Gemma Collins was set to return to the ice for the finale. Picture: Instagram/Gemma Collins

This comes after Jason compared Gemma to a fridge during an interview with Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on This Morning.

When asked about “The GC” on the show, Jason said: “I thought that was a refrigerator.”

Jason has since explained that this was not a reference to Gemma’s size and instead a “light hearted joke” that GC sounds like a “white goods brand”.

James Argent’s girlfriend took to Instagram shortly after the interview, saying she was “tired of being bullied” by him.

Gemma Collins was a favourite on the Dancing On Ice show. Picture: ITV

She also said she was looking forward to returning to the ice on Sunday night with dance partner Matt Evers, but “won’t be anywhere near someone who is bullying” her.

Professional skater Matt also had his say on the situation, tweeting: “There is no room for bullying in my world. None.”

Responding to her dance partner, Gemma said: “Thank you Matt such a shame I was looking forward to Sunday. I tried my best week after week.”

