Gemma Collins QUITS Dancing On Ice final after accusing Jason Gardiner of ‘bullying’ her

6 March 2019, 07:51

Gemma Collins may not be taking part in the Dancing On Ice finals
Gemma Collins may not be taking part in the Dancing On Ice finals. Picture: ITV
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Gemma Collins has reportedly pulled out of the final of Dancing On Ice this week, after judge Jason Gardiner compared the TOWIE star to a fridge.

Gemma Collins was set to return to the ice on Dancing On Ice's final on Sunday night along with the other stars from this year’s show.

However, the TOWIE star is now believed to have pulled out after accusing judge Jason Gardiner of bullying her.

A source close to the star told The Sun: “Gemma is devastated, there's only so much she can take and Jason has bullied her for months - she's laughed it off and tried to rise above it but enough is enough - Dancing On Ice bosses should not be allowing it to carry on.

"Everyone was excited to see her return - she had cancelled everything to throw herself into rehearsals to give her fans one last show but Jason has destroyed all of that. He's a bully."

Gemma Collins branded Jason a "bully" after his interview on This Morning
Gemma Collins branded Jason a "bully" after his interview on This Morning. Picture: ITV
Gemma Collins was set to return to the ice for the finale
Gemma Collins was set to return to the ice for the finale. Picture: Instagram/Gemma Collins

READ MORE: Gemma Collins brands Jason Gardiner a 'bully' after he compares TOWIE star to a fridge

READ MORE: Gemma Collins left 'fearing for her life' after bullies stalk her home

This comes after Jason compared Gemma to a fridge during an interview with Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on This Morning.

When asked about “The GC” on the show, Jason said: “I thought that was a refrigerator.”

Jason has since explained that this was not a reference to Gemma’s size and instead a “light hearted joke” that GC sounds like a “white goods brand”.

James Argent’s girlfriend took to Instagram shortly after the interview, saying she was “tired of being bullied” by him.

Gemma Collins was a favourite on the Dancing On Ice show
Gemma Collins was a favourite on the Dancing On Ice show. Picture: ITV

She also said she was looking forward to returning to the ice on Sunday night with dance partner Matt Evers, but “won’t be anywhere near someone who is bullying” her.

Professional skater Matt also had his say on the situation, tweeting: “There is no room for bullying in my world. None.”

Responding to her dance partner, Gemma said: “Thank you Matt such a shame I was looking forward to Sunday. I tried my best week after week.”

READ MORE: Gemma Collins' skating partner Matt Evers says boyfriend Arg had no right to fat-shame the TOWIE star

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

Peter Andre has argued that Michael Jackson's music shouldn't be banned

Peter Andre DEFENDS Michael Jackson following sex abuse claims
Sam Faiers in full glam on the red carpet

Sam Faiers net worth: How The Mummy Diaries favourite made her multi-million fortune
Sam and Billie Faiers with their children and boyfriends

When is Sam and Billie Faiers: The Mummy Diaries back on ITVBe?

TV & Movies

Joey Gaydos starred alongside Jack Black in School Of Rock

School of Rock child star 'arrested for stealing guitars'

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash are expecting their first child

'Paranoid' Stacey Solomon reveals why she won't use fetal doppler during third pregnancy