Gemma Collins brands Jason Gardiner a 'bully' after he compares her to a FRIDGE

Jason Gardiner took a swipe at Gemma Collins on This Morning earlier today. Picture: ITV

The Dancing On Ice judge made the shocking comments about former contestant Gemma during an appearance on This Morning

Gemma Collins and Jason Gardiner's feud reignited today after the DOI judge shockingly compared her to a fridge on live TV.

While appearing on This Morning earlier today, Jason, 47, was asked by hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield whether Gemma would be making an appearance at the ITV skating show this Sunday, to which he replied: "Who?

"He then said: "Oh, I thought that was a refrigerator.

"I don't hold a grudge, I don't really know the woman. And in one final there are enough things to be worried about."

Gemma has now hit back at his words on Instagram, writing: "I'm really tired of being BULLIED by this man .... I wish you would stop ..... it's very very upsetting and hurtful let it go Jason stop bullying me ENOUGH is ENOUGH.

"I won't be bullied any more making me feel uncomfortable to come back to the final on Sunday ! I was looking forward to Sunday but won't be anywhere near someone who's BULLYING me.

"This is NOT ACCEPTABLE on any level comparing any human to an electrical appliance is not acceptable #STANDUPTOBULLIES."

Jason and Gemma first clashed at the very start of Dancing On Ice.

It was even claimed that Jason was considering suing Gemma for defamation after she said on the show that he was selling stories on her.

He subsequently hit back at these reports on The Wright Stuff, saying: "I don’t know where all these stories come from, it’s remarkable."

And speaking about Gemma's claims, he said: "It was surreal because I have a bad day at the office and it’s in front of millions of people. It was an outrageous allegation."

And when asked it it's true, he replied: "Of course not. It’s ridiculous that it was even brought up on a family show like that. What I will say, is we’ve got an amazing line-up this year, and we've got people that are so good on the show, and yet it seems to be that all we ever talk about is this one particular contestant, who really isn't that good on the show as a competitor – what she’s physically able to do on the ice."

