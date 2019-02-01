Jason Gardiner responds to claims he's 'SUING' Gemma Collins

Jason Gardiner clashed with Gemma during the last episode of Dancing On Ice. Picture: Channel 5

Jason Gardiner appeared on The Wright Stuff today to discuss his ongoing feud with Dancing On Ice contestant Gemma Collins

Dancing On Ice judge Jason Gardiner has responded to claims he's going to sue contestant Gemma Collins for defamation.

During an appearance on The Wright Stuff earlier today, he was asked by Matthew Wright whether to reports were true, to which he responded: "I don’t know where all these stories come from, it’s remarkable."

And speaking about Gemma's claims two weeks ago that he sold stories on her, he said: "It was surreal because I have a bad day at the office and it’s in front of millions of people. It was an outrageous allegation."

And when asked it it's true, he replied: "Of course not. It’s ridiculous that it was even brought up on a family show like that. What I will say, is we’ve got an amazing line-up this year, and we've got people that are so good on the show, and yet it seems to be that all we ever talk about is this one particular contestant, who really isn't that good on the show as a competitor – what she’s physically able to do on the ice."

Reports circulated that Jason was set to sue Gemma for defamation after her comments about him selling stories on her.

A source told The Sun: “Jason has made Gemma aware that he intends to sue her. He’s livid.

“He insists that all he did was give an interview to The Sun, where he was asked about lots of things, including Gemma.”

The source also suggested that Gemma was “very stressed about the idea of being sued” and was keen to “focus on her skating”.

Dancing On Ice continues this Sunday at 6PM on ITV.

