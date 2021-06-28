Inside EastEnders star Toby-Alexander Smith’s relationship with Emmerdale’s Amy Walsh

EastEnders' Toby-Alexander Smith is in a relationship with Emmerdale’s Amy Walsh. Picture: ITV/Instagram/PA Images

Who is Amy Walsh's boyfriend and how long have they been together?

And Toby-Alexander Smith melted our hearts recently when he sent his Emmerdale star girlfriend Amy Walsh a sweet Instagram message.

After Amy - who plays Tracy Metcalfe in the ITV show - appeared on Loose Women,Toby wrote: “Not only smashed her @loosewomen interview but is also smashing her incredibly important storyline! Proud of you @amyvwalsh.”

Toby-Alexander Smith sent Amy Walsh a sweet message. Picture: Instagram

So, let’s take a look inside their adorable romance and how it began…

How long have Toby-Alexander Smith and Amy Walsh been together?

Amy, 34, and EastEnders actor Toby, 31, have been together since last year.

They made their first public appearance in December as they headed out to watch A Christmas Carol at the Dominion Theatre.

Amy was previously engaged to her ex-boyfriend Bradley Jaden but the pair split back in 2018.

Toby-Alexander Smith and Amy Walsh have been together since last year. Picture: PA Images

What have Toby and Amy said about each other?

Amy recently opened up about the reaction Toby-Alexander is receiving for playing murderer Gray Atkins in EastEnders.

After arriving in Walford in March 2019, Gray regularly attacked and tormented his wife Chantelle (Jessica Plummer) before killing her last September.

He also murdered Tina Carter and pushed Kush Kazemi in front of a tube.

Gray Atkins is one of EastEnders' most infamous villains. Picture: BBC

Amy admitted that some people find it hard to separate him in real life from his character, telling the Loose Women panel: “He’s been quite lucky but you do get a bit. It’s more online than anything else.

“But I just always say it’s because you’re so good, you’re doing a good job and that’s all that matters.”

Meanwhile, back in March, Amy celebrated Toby’s birthday by posting a sweet photo of her boyfriend online.

The snap sees Toby holding his birthday cake, along with the caption: “Happy 30th Birthday, you wonderful man.”

At the time, Toby reposted the picture on his own Instagram story, writing: “Thank you for making my day special.”