Inside EastEnders star Toby-Alexander Smith’s relationship with Emmerdale’s Amy Walsh

28 June 2021, 08:49

EastEnders' Toby-Alexander Smith is in a relationship with Emmerdale’s Amy Walsh
EastEnders' Toby-Alexander Smith is in a relationship with Emmerdale’s Amy Walsh. Picture: ITV/Instagram/PA Images

Who is Amy Walsh's boyfriend and how long have they been together?

We love it when two soap stars come together in real life.

And Toby-Alexander Smith melted our hearts recently when he sent his Emmerdale star girlfriend Amy Walsh a sweet Instagram message.

After Amy - who plays Tracy Metcalfe in the ITV show - appeared on Loose Women,Toby wrote: “Not only smashed her @loosewomen interview but is also smashing her incredibly important storyline! Proud of you @amyvwalsh.”

Toby-Alexander Smith sent Amy Walsh a sweet message
Toby-Alexander Smith sent Amy Walsh a sweet message. Picture: Instagram

So, let’s take a look inside their adorable romance and how it began…

How long have Toby-Alexander Smith and Amy Walsh been together?

Amy, 34, and EastEnders actor Toby, 31, have been together since last year.

They made their first public appearance in December as they headed out to watch A Christmas Carol at the Dominion Theatre.

Amy was previously engaged to her ex-boyfriend Bradley Jaden but the pair split back in 2018.

Toby-Alexander Smith and Amy Walsh have been together since last year
Toby-Alexander Smith and Amy Walsh have been together since last year. Picture: PA Images

What have Toby and Amy said about each other?

Amy recently opened up about the reaction Toby-Alexander is receiving for playing murderer Gray Atkins in EastEnders.

After arriving in Walford in March 2019, Gray regularly attacked and tormented his wife Chantelle (Jessica Plummer) before killing her last September.

He also murdered Tina Carter and pushed Kush Kazemi in front of a tube.

Gray Atkins is one of EastEnders' most infamous villains
Gray Atkins is one of EastEnders' most infamous villains. Picture: BBC

Amy admitted that some people find it hard to separate him in real life from his character, telling the Loose Women panel: “He’s been quite lucky but you do get a bit. It’s more online than anything else.

“But I just always say it’s because you’re so good, you’re doing a good job and that’s all that matters.”

Meanwhile, back in March, Amy celebrated Toby’s birthday by posting a sweet photo of her boyfriend online.

The snap sees Toby holding his birthday cake, along with the caption: “Happy 30th Birthday, you wonderful man.”

At the time, Toby reposted the picture on his own Instagram story, writing: “Thank you for making my day special.”

Eastenders Latest

See more Eastenders Latest

Bobby Beale has been played by five actors

Who is Bobby Beale in EastEnders and how did he kill his sister?
Louisa Lytton has revealed how she hides her baby bump

EastEnders' Louisa Lytton reveals how she hides her baby bump on set
Charlie Brooks is back on EastEnders

EastEnders teases first look as Janine Butcher returns after seven years
Shaun Williamson sung the national anthem over the weekend

EastEnders' Shaun Williamson stuns fans as he sings national anthem before England game
The EastEnders schedule has been changed

When is EastEnders on this week?

Trending on Heart

The villa has been given a revamp for the 2021 series

First look at Love Island villa following its incredible makeover for 2021 series
When is the Love Island 2021 final?

When is the Love Island 2021 final?

Here's where you can buy all the girls' bikinis from episode one

Love Island bikinis: What all the girls wore for the first episode
How long will Love Island last?

How long will Love Island 2021 be on for?

The bride shared her story to Reddit (stock images)

Bride tells groom she'll cancel the wedding if he doesn't shave his beard for the big day

Lifestyle

Kimberley Walsh has given birth to her third son

Kimberley Walsh secretly gave birth to third son a month ago as she introduces baby Nate

Celebrities