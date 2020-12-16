EastEnders’ Toby-Alexander Smith 'dating' Emmerdale's Amy Walsh as they make first public appearance

EastEnders’ Toby Alexander Smith and Emmerdale’s Amy Walsh. Picture: PA Images/Instagram

The Gray Atkins actor is said to have got close with Emmerdale's Amy Walsh over lockdown.

We have another real life soap couple on our hands as EastEnders star Toby Alexander-Smith is thought to be dating Amy Walsh.

33-year-old Toby-Alexander, who plays evil Gray Atkins, was pictured with Emmerdale’s Amy on the red carpet at the opening night of A Christmas Carol in London on Monday evening.

The pair looked cosy as they posed for photos together, with Tracy Metcalfe actress Amy, 33, wrapping up warm in a pink coat and black leather trousers.

Toby Alexander Smith and Amy Walsh are said to be dating. Picture: PA Images

Toby and Amy reportedly began dating after meeting through mutual friends, but this is the first time they have been seen publicly together.

A source told The Sun : "It's early days but they really like each other.

"They're both very busy with packed work schedules at opposite ends of the country, but they try to spend as much time together as they can."

Amy - who is the sister of Girls Aloud star Kimberley Walsh - was previously engaged to ex Bradley Jaden in February 2017, but the pair split in April 2018.

Toby-Alexander and Jessica Plummer were reunited. Picture: Instagram

Elsewhere at the glitzy event, Toby-Alexander was reunited with his on-screen wife Jessica Plummer, who played Chantelle.

Jessica, 28, shared a socially-distanced picture of the pair standing on opposite sides of a doorway with the caption: "Miss you!"

Meanwhile, back on our screens, reported new couple Toby and Amy are both preparing for some huge storylines this Christmas.

Toby is still trying to cover up the murder of Chantelle after he attacked her and left her for dead earlier this year.

After pushing her onto an upturned knife, the villain made it look like Chantelle had slipped on one of the children’s toys.

In the latest trailer for a festive special later this month, Gray can be seen planning his next move on the Square.

Over on Emmerdale, Amy’s character has just survived an attempted stabbing and recently that she’s pregnant with boyfriend Nate’s baby.

She is also comforting half-sister Vanessa after finding out she’s suffering from cancer again.

