Love Island’s Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling 'secretly marry in Dublin'

Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling have reportedly wed. Picture: Instagram

The Love Island couple are said to have got married in Laura Whitmore's hometown of Dublin.

Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling reportedly got married in Dublin last month.

Love Island host Laura, 35, is said to have tied the knot with comedian Iain, 32, in a small ceremony held at Dublin’s City Hall on November 11.

The couple had 25 guests, which is the maximum number allowed under Ireland’s lockdown restrictions, The Sun has reported.

According to a marriage certificate obtained by the publication, Laura’s brother Adam and Iain’s sister Kirsten acted as witnesses.

Insiders told the paper: “Iain and Laura are so in love, they really wanted to get married as soon as possible.

“Despite circumstances not being being ideal, it was such a romantic day.”

Laura and Iain haven’t responded to the reports, but Iain was seen sporting a wedding ring on his finger while filming a Loose Women special earlier this month.

The pair are notoriously private about their three-year relationship, but they were rumoured to have got engaged earlier this year after Laura was spotted with a yellow-diamond ring.

According to The Sun, Iain asked his wife to marry him in South Africa after they filmed the most recent series of Love Island.

A family friend said at the time: “They couldn't be happier. We're thrilled for them. He'd obviously thought about it for a while, as he designed the ring and yellow's her favourite colour.”

This comes after they began dating back in 2016 after meeting at an ITV party through mutual friend Ore Oduba and moved in together a year later.

Laura later revealed that Iain had later messaged her on Instagram, but she was the one who ended up asking him out.

She previously said: “When we first met he didn't even hit on me, he was too nervous to hit on me!

“I think he was intimidated by me. I remember Iain was too scared to ask me out so in the end I had to ask him out.

“He used to send me random messages, DM me and ask me about my dog. It took nine months but we got there! I was like 'let's just go for a drink'. I think I had to make the moves on him.”

