Georgia Kousoulou reveals she is pregnant with TOWIE boyfriend Tommy Mallet in emotional post

Georgia Kousoulou and Tommy Mallet announced they are expecting their first child next year.

Congratulations are in order because TOWIE’s Georgia Kousoulou has revealed she is pregnant with her first child with Tommy Mallet.

The reality stars have been together for six years and took to Instagram on Tuesday evening to announce the exciting news.

Revealing that their baby is due in May, they both posted the same picture of themselves holding a baby scan photo.

Georgia wrote: "WE ARE HAVING A BABY!!! MAY 2021.

"We are so excited for this next chapter in our lives, such lovely news to end this crazy year! Let the next chapter begin..."

TOWIE fans will get to see how they announced their news in the next episode of the show on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old went on: "I'm so excited for you all to see how we announced it on tomorrow's @towie.

"Honestly it's the best thing ever, so special and so emotional & no one knew so it was even better.

"I literally don't know how we kept it to ourselves !! Get your tissues ready."

Tommy shared the same picture, captioning it: "Here’s some good news to end 2020.

Tommy and Goergia have been together for six years after meeting on TOWIE. Picture: PA Images

"I feel so blessed and my life now feels complete. @georgiakousoulou May 2021."

And their celeb pals have been quick to send their congratulations, with Vicky Pattinson writing: “OH MY GOOODDDDDD!!!! I just screamed and Ercan nearly crashed the car 😂😂😂😂 I’m so happy for you both 😍😍😍😍”

Amy Childs commented: “Yay it’s finally out !!!!!! 💗💗💗 so happy for you both xxxx”

Mum-of-two Billie Faeirs said: “Aww congratulations to you both 🥰🥰 very exciting times ahead 🥰❤️ lots of love xxx”.

While Ferne McCann added: “Awwwwww wow congratulations darlings 💙💙💗💗”

This comes after Georgia previously hinted that the next episode of TOWIE will be extra special.

She told her followers: "Honestly, I can't wait for you to watch it; I have never been so excited about TOWIE in my life.

"I have been on it seven years but this show is amazing – get your tissues ready, that's all I'm going to say.

She added: "You will cry.”

And it looks like the pair could be documenting their journey to parenthood in a brand new show much like their co-stars Sam Faiers and Ferne McCann.

A source told The Sun: "They've also reportedly bagged their own ITVBe spin-off series that will follow their journey to becoming parents.

"Anyone worried that Georgia and Tommy will suddenly disappear from our screens now they are having a baby needn't worry.

“As well as the special spin-off episodes they will also be staying on the main TOWIE show for some time to come."

