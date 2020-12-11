Gordon Ramsey's travel show with Gino D'Campo and Fred Sirieix gets two new series'

11 December 2020, 16:26 | Updated: 11 December 2020, 16:30

The trio will be back for two more seasons
The trio will be back for two more seasons. Picture: ITV

Gordon, Gino and Fred: American Road Trip will be returning in 2021 and 2022, ITV have confirmed.

Gordon Ramsey's travel show with Gino D'Campo and Fred Sirieix has been renewed for two more seasons, ITV have confirmed.

Read more: Top Google searches of 2020 - from coronavirus and furlough to Joe Wicks and Philip Schofield

The show, which sees the trio travel around America in their RV, has proved a hit, with the second series this year pulling in 6.6million viewers.

Speaking about the news, Gordon joked: “Another three years with Gino and Fred, are you kidding me?"

The second series proved a huge hit with viewers this year
The second series proved a huge hit with viewers this year. Picture: ITV

He added: "Just joking.  Who knew, when we headed out to Italy in the summer of 2018, I would find friends for life in Gino and Fred?

"We have already shared some incredible adventures, amazing food and plenty of hilarious disasters and pranks as we’ve road-tripped across Europe, America and this winter in Lapland, and I seriously cannot wait to do it all over again and again and again!"

Gino added: "I am absolutely delighted that I will be making more fantastic shows together with my friends, as this programme starts to go seriously global."

The show sees them travel round America in an RV
The show sees them travel round America in an RV. Picture: ITV

And Fred said: "I can’t wait to get back on the road with my two amigos. The party will never end!"

Nicola Lloyd, ITV's commissioning editor factual entertainment, said: “Despite how it sometimes looks, Gordon, Gino and Fred miss each other when they’re apart, so we’re making sure they have plenty of time together – provided we can capture their adventures for viewers to enjoy."

Catch up on episodes on ITV player.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Chris Evans will star as Buzz Lightyear in the upcoming film

Disney announce origin film about Buzz Lightyear is coming in 2022
The cast of The Little Mermaid has been announced

Disney confirm full cast of The Little Mermaid live-action remake
Dr Hilary has reassured the public about the news of allergic reactions to the vaccine

Dr Hilary reassures public over coronavirus vaccine allergic reactions

News

Giovanna Fletcher

Giovanna Fletcher speaks out on gruelling I'm A Celeb schedule with 4am bed time

Celebrities

Piers Morgan has been compared to the pigeon lady from Home Alone

Piers Morgan insists he's not the pigeon lady from Home Alone

Trending on Heart

The most Googled search terms of 2020 have been revealed

Top Google searches of 2020 - from coronavirus and furlough to Joe Wicks and Philip Schofield

Lifestyle

Have you been hanging up your Christmas tree lights wrong?

Expert claims we've been hanging our Christmas tree lights wrong - and shares 'zig-zag' method

Lifestyle

The woman had had enough of waiting for her boyfriend to propose

Woman sues boyfriend for not proposing to her after eight years together

Lifestyle

Celebrities have paid tribute to Barbara Windsor following her death

Barbara Windsor's on-screen son Steve McFadden leads celebrity tributes following her tragic death

Celebrities

Scott Mitchell and Barbara Windsor married in 2000

Who is Barbara Windsor's husband Scott Mitchell and what is their age gap?

Celebrities

Dame Barbara Windsor has passed away

EastEnders and Carry On legend Barbara Windsor dies aged 83 following dementia battle

Celebrities