Gordon Ramsey's travel show with Gino D'Campo and Fred Sirieix gets two new series'

The trio will be back for two more seasons. Picture: ITV

Gordon, Gino and Fred: American Road Trip will be returning in 2021 and 2022, ITV have confirmed.

Gordon Ramsey's travel show with Gino D'Campo and Fred Sirieix has been renewed for two more seasons, ITV have confirmed.

The show, which sees the trio travel around America in their RV, has proved a hit, with the second series this year pulling in 6.6million viewers.

Speaking about the news, Gordon joked: “Another three years with Gino and Fred, are you kidding me?"

The second series proved a huge hit with viewers this year. Picture: ITV

He added: "Just joking. Who knew, when we headed out to Italy in the summer of 2018, I would find friends for life in Gino and Fred?

"We have already shared some incredible adventures, amazing food and plenty of hilarious disasters and pranks as we’ve road-tripped across Europe, America and this winter in Lapland, and I seriously cannot wait to do it all over again and again and again!"

Gino added: "I am absolutely delighted that I will be making more fantastic shows together with my friends, as this programme starts to go seriously global."

The show sees them travel round America in an RV. Picture: ITV

And Fred said: "I can’t wait to get back on the road with my two amigos. The party will never end!"

Nicola Lloyd, ITV's commissioning editor factual entertainment, said: “Despite how it sometimes looks, Gordon, Gino and Fred miss each other when they’re apart, so we’re making sure they have plenty of time together – provided we can capture their adventures for viewers to enjoy."

Catch up on episodes on ITV player.