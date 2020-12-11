Top Google searches of 2020 - from coronavirus and furlough to Joe Wicks and Philip Schofield

The most Googled search terms of 2020 have been revealed. Picture: PA/Getty

The most Googled searches of 2020 have been revealed, with 'coronavirus' being the top trending search term.

Google have announced the results of its 2020 Year in Search, revealing the people, topics, events and TV shows that the UK has been searching for this year.

Unsurprisingly, 'coronavirus' was the top trending search of the year, while “Philip Schofield”, “Carole Baskin” and “Joe Exotic” were among the most searched for celebrities.

Read more: Expert claims we've been hanging our Christmas tree lights wrong - and shares 'zig-zag' method

When it comes to fitness, 'Joe Wicks kids workout' came on top, while 'DIY face mask' was the most searched-for phrase in DIY.

The top question was 'who won the election?', while the most Googled 'how to' was 'How to make a face mask?'

Kirstin Wright, a Google Trends expert said: “The 2020 Year in Search lists not only reveal the most popular trends from the past 12 months, but also give insight into the biggest events in the news, politics, sports, entertainment and popular lockdown trends. As people continue to look for information in new and different ways, Google Search keeps evolving to make the world’s information accessible and useful to all.”

Read more: Expert claims we've been hanging our Christmas tree lights wrong - and shares 'zig-zag' method

The UK most searched lists are below:

Google have revealed their most searched for words and phrases of 2020. Picture: Getty

UK Top Trending Queries

1. Coronavirus

2. US election

3. Caroline Flack

4. Coronavirus symptoms

5. Coronavirus update

6. Premier League

7. Boris Johnson

8. Eat Out to Help Out

9. Kobe Bryant

10. Kim Jong-un

How To

1. How to make a face mask?

2. How to make hand sanitizer?

3. How to make bread?

4. How to get tested for coronavirus?

5. How to cut your own hair?

6. How to cook eel?

7. How to cut men's hair?

8. How to boost immune system?

9. How to self isolate?

10. How to treat coronavirus?

Top questions

1. Who won the election?

2. Where does vanilla flavouring come from?

3. How many cases of coronavirus in UK?

4. What is VE day?

5. How did coronavirus start?

6. When will lockdown end?

7. How to make a face mask?

8. How to make hand sanitizer?

9. How many people have died from coronavirus?

10. What time is Boris Johnson's speech today?

Celebrities

1. Phillip Schofield

2. Carole Baskin

3. Joe Exotic

4. Jordan North

5. Elon Musk

6. Prince Harry

7. Kanye West

8. Ruthie Henshall

9. Johnny Depp

10. Tom Hanks

Coronavirus

1. Coronavirus

2. Coronavirus symptoms

3. Coronavirus update

4. Eat Out to help Out

5. Hand sanitizer

6. Coronavirus stats

7. Covid test

8. Covid-19 prevention

9. Italy coronavirus

10. Furlough

Delivery

1. Afternoon tea delivery

2. Wine delivery

3. Compost delivery

4. Milk delivery

5. Fruit and veg delivery

6. Paint delivery

7. Supermarket delivery

8. Birthday cake delivery

9. Garden centre delivery

10. Meat delivery

DIY

1. DIY face mask

2. DIY hand sanitizer

3. DIY click and collect

4. DIY shops

5. DIY garden ideas

6. Mud kitchen DIY

7. Are DIY stores open during lockdown?

8. DIY diamond painting

9. DIY haircut

10. DIY decking

Fitness

1. Joe Wicks kids workout

2. Joe Wicks workout

3. Chloe Ting workout

4. Skipping workout

5. Joe Wicks workout for seniors

6. Fitness equipment

7. Resistance bands workout

8. Workout bench

9. Exercise bike uk

10. Folding exercise bike

Losses

1. Caroline Flack

2. Kobe Bryant

3. Naya Rivera

4. Chadwick Boseman

5. Sean Connery

6. Maradona

7. Sushant Singh Rajput

8. Kirk Douglas

9. Kelly Preston

10. Bobby Ball

Lyrics

1. WAP lyrics

2. We'll Meet Again lyrics

3. Godzilla lyrics

4. The Box lyrics

5. Rule Britannia lyrics

6. Dance Monkey lyrics

7. No Time To Die lyrics

8. Break My Stride lyrics

9. Land Of Hope And Glory lyrics

10. Savage Love lyrics

Movies

1. 1917

2. Parasite

3. The Gentlemen

4. Lion

5. Jojo Rabbit

6. 365 Days

7. Tenet

8. Enola Holmes

9. Little Women

10. The Nest

News Events

1. US election

2. George Floyd

3. Madeleine McCann

4. VE Day

5. Captain Tom

6. Iran

7. Trump vs Biden

8. Ghislaine Maxwell

9. Storm Ciara

10. Kanye West

Recipes

1. Bread recipe

2. Beef bourguignon recipe

3. School cake recipe

4. KFC recipe

5. White bread recipe

6. American pancakes recipe

7. Wagamama katsu curry recipe

8. Sourdough starter recipe

9. IKEA meatball recipe

10. Soda bread recipe

Sports

1. Premier League

2. Champions League

3. NBA

4. Arsenal transfer news

5. IPL

6. England vs West Indies

7. England vs South Africa

8. Bruno Fernandes

9. England vs Pakistan

10. Masters leaderboard

TV Shows

1. Love Island

2. Dennis Nilsen

3. White House Farm

4. Normal People

5. The Stranger

6. Tiger King

7. The Fall

8. Christine Keeler

9. The Undoing

10. Gangs Of London

What is…?

1. What is VE day?

2. What time is Boris Johnson's speech today?

3. What are the symptoms of coronavirus?

4. What time is Fury vs Wilder?

5. What is coronavirus?

6. What tier am I in?

7. What does woke mean?

8. What does WAP mean?

9. What is a pandemic?

10. What does furlough mean?

Unsurprisingly, coronavirus is one of the most-searched words of the year. Picture: Getty

When…?

1. When will lockdown end?

2. When will gyms reopen?

3. When does lockdown start?

4. When will schools reopen?

5. When does furlough end?

6. When will pubs reopen?

7. When does Eat Out to Help Out end?

8. When will the new president be announced?

9. When does Love Island start?

10. When will hairdressers open?

Who is…?

1. Who won the election?

2. Who is the president of America?

3. Who are key workers?

4. Who did Zara cheat on Sam with?

5. Who is Carole Baskin?

6. Who killed Graham?

7. Who was George Floyd?

8. Who is Mabel's mum?

9. Who is Joe Biden?

10. Who dies in Eastenders?

NOW READ:

Last Christmas posting dates for Hermes, DPD and Royal Mail confirmed