Top Google searches of 2020 - from coronavirus and furlough to Joe Wicks and Philip Schofield

11 December 2020, 15:20 | Updated: 11 December 2020, 15:31
The most Googled searches of 2020 have been revealed, with 'coronavirus' being the top trending search term.
Google have announced the results of its 2020 Year in Search, revealing the people, topics, events and TV shows that the UK has been searching for this year.
Unsurprisingly, 'coronavirus' was the top trending search of the year, while “Philip Schofield”, “Carole Baskin” and “Joe Exotic” were among the most searched for celebrities.
When it comes to fitness, 'Joe Wicks kids workout' came on top, while 'DIY face mask' was the most searched-for phrase in DIY.
The top question was 'who won the election?', while the most Googled 'how to' was 'How to make a face mask?'
Kirstin Wright, a Google Trends expert said: “The 2020 Year in Search lists not only reveal the most popular trends from the past 12 months, but also give insight into the biggest events in the news, politics, sports, entertainment and popular lockdown trends. As people continue to look for information in new and different ways, Google Search keeps evolving to make the world’s information accessible and useful to all.”
The UK most searched lists are below:
1. Coronavirus
2. US election
3. Caroline Flack
4. Coronavirus symptoms
5. Coronavirus update
6. Premier League
7. Boris Johnson
8. Eat Out to Help Out
9. Kobe Bryant
10. Kim Jong-un
1. How to make a face mask?
2. How to make hand sanitizer?
3. How to make bread?
4. How to get tested for coronavirus?
5. How to cut your own hair?
6. How to cook eel?
7. How to cut men's hair?
8. How to boost immune system?
9. How to self isolate?
10. How to treat coronavirus?
1. Who won the election?
2. Where does vanilla flavouring come from?
3. How many cases of coronavirus in UK?
4. What is VE day?
5. How did coronavirus start?
6. When will lockdown end?
7. How to make a face mask?
8. How to make hand sanitizer?
9. How many people have died from coronavirus?
10. What time is Boris Johnson's speech today?
1. Phillip Schofield
2. Carole Baskin
3. Joe Exotic
4. Jordan North
5. Elon Musk
6. Prince Harry
7. Kanye West
8. Ruthie Henshall
9. Johnny Depp
10. Tom Hanks
1. Coronavirus
2. Coronavirus symptoms
3. Coronavirus update
4. Eat Out to help Out
5. Hand sanitizer
6. Coronavirus stats
7. Covid test
8. Covid-19 prevention
9. Italy coronavirus
10. Furlough
1. Afternoon tea delivery
2. Wine delivery
3. Compost delivery
4. Milk delivery
5. Fruit and veg delivery
6. Paint delivery
7. Supermarket delivery
8. Birthday cake delivery
9. Garden centre delivery
10. Meat delivery
1. DIY face mask
2. DIY hand sanitizer
3. DIY click and collect
4. DIY shops
5. DIY garden ideas
6. Mud kitchen DIY
7. Are DIY stores open during lockdown?
8. DIY diamond painting
9. DIY haircut
10. DIY decking
1. Joe Wicks kids workout
2. Joe Wicks workout
3. Chloe Ting workout
4. Skipping workout
5. Joe Wicks workout for seniors
6. Fitness equipment
7. Resistance bands workout
8. Workout bench
9. Exercise bike uk
10. Folding exercise bike
1. Caroline Flack
2. Kobe Bryant
3. Naya Rivera
4. Chadwick Boseman
5. Sean Connery
6. Maradona
7. Sushant Singh Rajput
8. Kirk Douglas
9. Kelly Preston
10. Bobby Ball
1. WAP lyrics
2. We'll Meet Again lyrics
3. Godzilla lyrics
4. The Box lyrics
5. Rule Britannia lyrics
6. Dance Monkey lyrics
7. No Time To Die lyrics
8. Break My Stride lyrics
9. Land Of Hope And Glory lyrics
10. Savage Love lyrics
1. 1917
2. Parasite
3. The Gentlemen
4. Lion
5. Jojo Rabbit
6. 365 Days
7. Tenet
8. Enola Holmes
9. Little Women
10. The Nest
1. US election
2. George Floyd
3. Madeleine McCann
4. VE Day
5. Captain Tom
6. Iran
7. Trump vs Biden
8. Ghislaine Maxwell
9. Storm Ciara
10. Kanye West
1. Bread recipe
2. Beef bourguignon recipe
3. School cake recipe
4. KFC recipe
5. White bread recipe
6. American pancakes recipe
7. Wagamama katsu curry recipe
8. Sourdough starter recipe
9. IKEA meatball recipe
10. Soda bread recipe
1. Premier League
2. Champions League
3. NBA
4. Arsenal transfer news
5. IPL
6. England vs West Indies
7. England vs South Africa
8. Bruno Fernandes
9. England vs Pakistan
10. Masters leaderboard
1. Love Island
2. Dennis Nilsen
3. White House Farm
4. Normal People
5. The Stranger
6. Tiger King
7. The Fall
8. Christine Keeler
9. The Undoing
10. Gangs Of London
1. What is VE day?
2. What time is Boris Johnson's speech today?
3. What are the symptoms of coronavirus?
4. What time is Fury vs Wilder?
5. What is coronavirus?
6. What tier am I in?
7. What does woke mean?
8. What does WAP mean?
9. What is a pandemic?
10. What does furlough mean?
1. When will lockdown end?
2. When will gyms reopen?
3. When does lockdown start?
4. When will schools reopen?
5. When does furlough end?
6. When will pubs reopen?
7. When does Eat Out to Help Out end?
8. When will the new president be announced?
9. When does Love Island start?
10. When will hairdressers open?
1. Who won the election?
2. Who is the president of America?
3. Who are key workers?
4. Who did Zara cheat on Sam with?
5. Who is Carole Baskin?
6. Who killed Graham?
7. Who was George Floyd?
8. Who is Mabel's mum?
9. Who is Joe Biden?
10. Who dies in Eastenders?
