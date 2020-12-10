Last Christmas posting dates for Hermes, DPD and Royal Mail confirmed

The last dates you can use Hermes, DPD and DHL in time for Christmas.

The festive season is almost upon us, and many of us will already be getting into the swing of Christmas shopping.

Many people will be posting presents to their loved ones this year, so it's worth noting the dates you need to post them by to ensure that your gifts arrive before December 25th.

A number of services have now confirmed the dates customers need to order by - here's your need-to-know.

Hermes last posting dates for Christmas delivery

Hermes has announced the last recommended posting days for customers using the Hermes Send service to ensure presents are delivered in time for Christmas.

They are as follows:

Saturday 19th December: For customers who want a Hermes courier to collect a parcel from them.

Monday 21st December (noon): For customers sending presents from Hermes’ nationwide network of ParcelShops, using the standard service.

Tuesday 22nd December (noon): For customers sending presents from one of Hermes’ nationwide network of ParcelShops, using the next day service.

Find out more on their website.

DPD last posting dates for Christmas delivery

For DPD Domestic parcels, the last collection date is 23 December for 24 December delivery.

Find out more on their website.

Royal Mail last posting dates for Christmas delivery

The Royal Mail last domestic posting dates are as follows:

2nd Class; Royal Mail Signed For® 2nd Class - Friday 18 December 2020

1st Class; Royal Mail Signed For® 1st Class- Monday 21 December 2020

Royal Mail Tracked 48® - Monday 21 December 2020

Royal Mail Tracked 24® - Tuesday 22 December 2020

Royal Mail Special Delivery Guaranteed® - Wednesday 23 December 2020

Visit their website for more information.

