Last Christmas posting dates for Hermes, DPD and Royal Mail confirmed

10 December 2020, 14:45 | Updated: 10 December 2020, 15:03

Many people will be posting the bulk of their Christmas presents this year
Many people will be posting the bulk of their Christmas presents this year. Picture: Getty

The last dates you can use Hermes, DPD and DHL in time for Christmas.

The festive season is almost upon us, and many of us will already be getting into the swing of Christmas shopping.

Read more: Full list of shops closing on Boxing Day this year - including Asda, Home Bargains and Aldi

Many people will be posting presents to their loved ones this year, so it's worth noting the dates you need to post them by to ensure that your gifts arrive before December 25th.

A number of services have now confirmed the dates customers need to order by - here's your need-to-know.

Many services have announced their final posting dates
Many services have announced their final posting dates. Picture: Getty

Hermes last posting dates for Christmas delivery

Hermes has announced the last recommended posting days for customers using the Hermes Send service to ensure presents are delivered in time for Christmas.

They are as follows:

Saturday 19th December: For customers who want a Hermes courier to collect a parcel from them.

Monday 21st December (noon): For customers sending presents from Hermes’ nationwide network of ParcelShops, using the standard service.

Tuesday 22nd December (noon): For customers sending presents from one of Hermes’ nationwide network of ParcelShops, using the next day service.

Find out more on their website.

Read more: Restaurant pleads with diners after 22 no-shows in one evening

DPD last posting dates for Christmas delivery

For DPD Domestic parcels, the last collection date is 23 December for 24 December delivery.

Find out more on their website.

Royal Mail last posting dates for Christmas delivery

The Royal Mail last domestic posting dates are as follows:

2nd Class; Royal Mail Signed For® 2nd Class - Friday 18 December 2020 

1st Class; Royal Mail Signed For® 1st Class- Monday 21 December 2020 

Royal Mail Tracked 48® - Monday 21 December 2020

Royal Mail Tracked 24® - Tuesday 22 December 2020 

Royal Mail Special Delivery Guaranteed® - Wednesday 23 December 2020

Visit their website for more information.

NOW READ:

This Morning's etiquette expert says it is unacceptable to put tinsel on your Christmas tree

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

You can now get Harry Potter-inspired engagement rings

You can now buy a Harry Potter engagement ring for your Hogwarts-obsessed partner
The mum defended her decision after it was recommended by a doctor

Mum of twins divides opinion after tattooing one baby to help tell them apart
Some parents are unhappy about the changes

Children forced to eat lunch with hands as primary school bans cutlery
A number of shops will remain closed on Boxing Day this year

Full list of shops closing on Boxing Day this year - including Asda, Home Bargains and Aldi
Schools have been told they can finish a day early (stock images)

Schools in England allowed to finish for Christmas early 'so teachers can have proper break'

News

Trending on Heart

Dr Hilary has reassured the public about the news of allergic reactions to the vaccine

Dr Hilary reassures public over coronavirus vaccine allergic reactions

News

Giovanna Fletcher

Giovanna Fletcher speaks out on gruelling I'm A Celeb schedule with 4am bed time

Celebrities

Piers Morgan has been compared to the pigeon lady from Home Alone

Piers Morgan insists he's not the pigeon lady from Home Alone

TV & Movies

Here are some exciting ways to enjoy Christmas pud

Delicious recipes to use up leftover Christmas pudding, from cake pops to crumble

Christmas

The Elf has left the Shelf... and invaded these Zoom calls - but can you find him?

Seven elves are hiding in this picture of a virtual office Christmas party... but can you find them?

Christmas