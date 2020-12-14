Piers Morgan apologises after he's caught not wearing a face mask in a taxi

Piers Morgan admitted to breaking coronavirus guidelines after getting into a taxi without a mask on.

Piers Morgan has been forced to apologise on Good Morning Britain after he was snapped without a mask on in the back of a taxi.

The 55-year-old openly branded himself a 'Covidiot' on Monday's show as he explained what happened during his date night with wife Celia Walden.

He told co-hosts Susanna Reid and Charlotte Hawkins: "Saturday night, I came out of very nice dinner in Mayfair with my wife... having a friendly chat with the paparazzi, they were saying 'Piers you're always so good to us…

"I said, 'Look guys, it's only me', we all laughed, 'There's no money to be made from that old dog', right?

Piers Morgan apologised for breaching coronavirus rules. Picture: ITV

"And of course, I bounded into a taxi being distracted by my conversation with the paparazzi and they immediately descended like a pack, lit up the cab with flash bulbs.

"It was only as I pulled away that I realised I had forgotten to put my mask on."

Susanna then held the front page of the Daily Star which pictured Piers on the back of the cab with the headline: “Taxi for Piers Moron!”

He added: "And therefore, I had designated myself a 'Covidiot’.

"Anyway, no excuses, it's a fair cop, Gov. I got into the taxi without my mask on, I put it on a few seconds later, as we pulled away, but I was too late.

"I was nailed, and I can only apologise."

Dr Hilary then defended Piers, as he added: "You did not do it deliberately, you forgot!

"The critical thing is to be thinking you forgot it and then do it."

To which Piers replied: "I had two [masks] In my pockets but I was chatting to the paps!"

This comes after he posted on Twitter on Sunday, also branding himself a ‘Covidiot.’

He said: "I haven't made an excuse, I just explained what happened. I'm guilty as charged.

"For a few seconds, I was a Covidiot & I deserve the full wrath of Twitter hell to now descend on me."

