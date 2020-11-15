Who is I'm A Celebrity's Jessica Plummer? EastEnders star’s career, partner and Instagram revealed

Jessica Plummer is taking part in I'm A Celeb. Picture: Instagram/BBC

Who is Jessica Plummer, was she in a band and how many children does she have? Here's what we know...

I'm A Celebrity is finally back on our screens, with EastEnders' Jessica Plummer signing up for the challenge.

The star played Chantelle Atkins on the BBC soap from 2019-20, and before that she was part of a girlband.

But what is Jessica Plummer's age and is she married? Find out everything...

How old is Jessica Plummer?

Jessica Plummer is 28-years-old and was born in London to a Jamaican dad and English mum.

She is best known for playing the role of Chantelle Atkins in EastEnders, where she became widely recognised for highlighting the issue of domestic violence alongside her on-screen husband, Gray Atkins (Toby-Alexander Smith).

Jessica also had a role in romantic-comedy film How to Talk to Girls at Parties opposite Ruth Wilson, Nicole Kidman, Elle Fanning and Matt Lucas which premiered in 2017.

Back in 2013, the star starred in a British science fantasy series called Wizards vs Aliens where she played the role of Chloe.

Was Jessica Plummer in Neon Jungle?

Jessica was a member of Neon Jungle alongside Amira McCarthy, Shereen Cutkelvin and Asami Zdrenka.

Jessica Plummer was part of Neon Jungle. Picture: PA Images

In July 2013, Neon Jungle released their debut single "Trouble", which entered the UK Singles Chart at number 12 and reached the top 10 on the US Billboard Dance/Electronic Digital Songs chart.

The band even supported Jessie J on select dates of her Alive Tour and performed alongside Taylor Swift at the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

In 2014, Neon Jungle released their debut album Welcome to the Jungle, which entered the UK Albums Chart at number eight, but just a year later they announced they had split.

Has Jessica Plummer got a partner?

Not much is known about Jessica Plummer’s private life, but it has been reported that she split from her daughter’s father, known only as Jaz.

An insider told The Sun that the couple were childhood sweethearts, but have been separated for some time and continued to co-parent their daughter.

They said: “They haven't been together in a long time - but they still see each other and co-parent.

“Their daughter is the most important thing and they always put her first.”

Jessica is mum to four-year-old daughter Noa, and often shares photos of her on Instagram.

She was born in July 2016, with Jessica announcing the news on social media, telling her followers that she couldn’t wait to start a family.

What is Jessica Plummer’s Instagram?

You can find Jessica @jessicakate_plummer, where she often posts photos of her little family.

