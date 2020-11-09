Shane Richie admits I’m A Celebrity will help him pay off debts after coronavirus left him ‘literally skint’

Shane Richie is taking part in I'm A Celebrity. Picture: ITV/BBC/Instagram

I'm A Celeb 2020 campmate Shane Richie said he's thankful to be doing the show so he can pay off his debt.

EastEnders star Shane Richie will be taking part in this year’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! alongside the likes of Mo Farah and Jessica Plummer.

And now the former Alfie Moon actor has admitted he joined the show because the coronavirus pandemic has left him 'literally skint' after his work was cancelled.

He admitted that his financial situation got so bad that he was even forced to borrow money from his family and friends to tide him over.

Explaining how he found out he got the gig, Shane said: “We got the call in January and I agreed to do it because it was the 20th one.

Shane Richie has three children with his wife Christie. Picture: Getty Images

“My kids were old enough to travel to Australia and they wanted to meet Ant and Dec! We were all really excited.”

He continued: “We were going to fit it around my other work as I was going on tour, doing a TV series and panto — but that all got cancelled in March.

“And now I am literally skint. You save money for a rainy day but you don’t expect the rainy day to last six months.

Shane added: “Thankfully I’ve been able to borrow money from mates, my family and the bank and my wife is now very happy we can finally pay off the credit card!”

Shane shares two sons - Shane Jr, 31, and Jake Roche, 28, - with ex wife Coleen Nolan, as well as three children - Mackenzie, 14, Lolita, 12, and Romani-Skye, nine, - with wife Christie.

He also said it was an ‘honour’ to be asked to join the show, admitting: “But what an honour to be asked before lockdown.

“I am so grateful and I am really looking forward to being around adults again instead of my wife and three children!”

When asked if he’s hoping the show will open more doors for him in the showbiz world, he replied: “I do feel like I have come home.

“Everyone thinks of me as a BBC person but I am ITV. I was Mr Saturday night.

“Yeah I would love to do more entertainment shows again. If they said: ‘let’s give Shanie a show,’ wouldn't that be lovely?”

I’m A Celebrity 2020 will begin on Sunday November 15 on ITV.

