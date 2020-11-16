I'm A Celebrity 2020: What band was Jessica Plummer in?

What was Jessica Plummer's group called and how many number 1's did Neon Jungle have? Here's what we know about the I'm A Celebrity star...

Jessica Plummer is currently starring on I’m A Celebrity, joining Ant and Dec and a whole host of Celebs in an abandoned castle.

The actress is most recognised for playing Chantelle Atkins in EastEnders, with her character being killed off by husband Gray earlier this year in a domestic abuse storyline.

But fans were shocked to find out that Jessica was also in a girl group back in 2013. So, let’s find out more about her music career…

What band was Jessica Plummer in?

Jessica was part of Neon Jungle after joining in 2013.

Along with the 28-year-old, the four-piece girl group was also made up of Shereen Cutkelvin, Amira McCarthy, and Asami Zdrenka.

The band released their first album Welcome To The Jungle in 2014 which featured Top Ten songs such as Braveheart and Welcome to the Jungle.

Neon Jungle never got a number one, but they peaked at number four in the UK singles chart with their second single Braveheart.

The group performed at lots of music festivals during 2014, including Wireless Festival, T in the Park and the Blackpool Illuminations Switch-On Festival Weekend.

They even supported Jessie J on select dates of her Alive Tour and performed alongside Taylor Swift at the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

Neon Jungle were nominated at the 2015 Teen Choice Awards in the category of Choice Music: Next Big Thing but split the same year after releasing just one album.

Jessica mentioned her popstar fame in her VT for I’m A Celebrity, with fans shocked that the EastEnders actress started her career as a singer.

One person wrote on Twitter: "Anybody else not know Jessica was in Neon Jungle?!"

"I can’t believe Jess was in the group neon jungle!!! How did I miss this?,” said another, while a third added: “Why didn’t i know that jess was in neon jungle omfg legend!"

And a fourth commented: "I was today years old when I learnt that Jessica was in Neon Jungle."

