Who is the favourite to win I’m A Celebrity 2020?

Picture: ITV

Who will win I'm A Celebrity according to the latest odds? Here's what we know...

Despite I’m A Celebrity looking a little different this year, the line up is better than ever.

The likes of EastEnders’ Shane Richie, Strictly Come Dancing star AJ Pritchard and presenter Vernon Kay are all swapping their glamorous lifestyles for a castle in the middle of Wales.

And while they might be missing out on the Australian sun, they certainly won’t be short of grisly Bushtucker Trials.

But as we get to know the celebrities over the next few weeks, let’s take a look at who is the favourite to win based on the latest betting odds.

According to PaddyPower, EastEnders legend Shane Richie could be crowned King of the Castle this year with odds of 3/1.

Also up there is author Giovanna Fletcher and Olympic champion Mo Farah, who are at 7/2 and 9/2 respectively.

See the full list of I'm A Celeb odds below:

Shane Richie - 3/1

Giovanna Fletcher - 7/2

Mo Farah - 9/2

Vernon Kay - 6/1

AJ Pritchard - 9/1

Jessica Plummer - 12/1

Beverley Callard - 16/1

Hollie Arnold - 20/1

Victoria Derbyshire - 33/1

Picture: ITV

Ahead of his time in the castle, EastEnders’ Shane said he isn't worried about heights or claustrophobia, but does have an unusual fear.

He said: "Human faeces. If I see one, it is over! I am hoping the camp toilet will be enclosed."

When asked about her fears, Paralympic Gold Medallist Hollie admitted she is afraid of spiders, as well as small portions.

"As an athlete, you have to intake a lot more as you have to fuel yourself for training and so it is going to be really hard to limit calories,” she said.

"I am not going to lie, I am probably going to be hangry Hollie but I will do my best to get myself and my teammates fed."

Meanwhile, Coronation Street legend Beverley Callard said she is scared of ghosts and insects, which could be a problem considering Gwrych Castle is said to be haunted.

