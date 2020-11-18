Who is I'm A Celebrity's Russell Watson? Age, wife Louise Harris and brain tumour battle revealed

By Alice Dear

Russell Watson is the latest celebrity to enter the I'm A Celebrity Castle, but what do we know about him?

In a classic I'm A Celebrity twist, two new campmates are set to enter the Welsh castle, three days after the show started.

Tenor Russell Watson and actress and singer Ruthie Henshall will join the current ten members competing in this year's show.

But what do we know about Russell Watson? How old is he, is he married, and what do we know about his brain tumour battle?

Who is Russell Watson and how old is he?

Russell Watson is an English tenor, who has released numerous songs and albums across his career.

He was born in Salford in 1966, and is 53-years-old.

Russell is probably best known for his version of Nessun dorma, released in 2000.

Who is Russell Watson married to?

Russell Watson is married to Louise Harris.

The couple got engaged in 2014, and wed a year later.

Louise is 31-years-old, which means there is a 22 year age gap in their relationship, however, Russell and Louise have previously defended the gap in their ages.

Speaking to Hello! Magazine when the couple got engaged, Russell said: "On our first night out it didn't pass me by that there's an age gap between us.

"I thought 'What will we talk about?' But we didn't stop talking from the minute we met and haven't stopped since."

Louise added: "As far as we're concerned, there isn't an age-gap, anyway he's like a big kid a lot of the time."

Russell was previously married to Helen Watson, who he shares two daughters with, Hannah and Rebecca.

Did Russell Watson have a brain tumour?

Russell Watson was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2006.

After successful treatment, the singer was diagnosed with a second brain tumour in 2007.

He has previously revealed that the second tumour grew very quickly, and that one night he had a haemorrhage while asleep.

Russell told Sky News he was "lucky to survive" as medics had told him a few more minutes and he could have died.

The tenor went through five weeks of radiotherapy for the second tumour, during which he said he looked "unrecognisable" after his hair fell out and he gained weight due to the steroids.

The tumour had to be removed through his nose, something that could have ruined his singing voice, however, Russell has said: "I was more worried about whether I'd see another day than whether I see another theatre."

After years of rehabilitation, Russell was able to return to singing and performing.

